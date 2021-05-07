Madrid Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Aryna Sabalenka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs (5) Aryna Sabalenka

Date: 8 May 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,549,105

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ashleigh Barty vs Aryna Sabalenka preview

Top seed Ashleigh Barty has been impressive in Madrid so far this year. The 25-year-old took down strong opponents like Petra Kvitova and Iga Swiatek to reach the final of the tournament. Three out of her five wins also came in straight sets, including a 6-4, 6-3 result against Paula Badosa in the semifinals.

Barty has been phenomenal all year, making at least the quarterfinals of every tournament she'd competed in bar Adelaide. She has already won two titles in 2021, with Madrid being her fourth final. The World No.1 has made an exceptional return to tour after a 11-month break due to the pandemic last year.

Ash. Aryna. Again.



For the 2nd straight tournament, Ash Barty and Aryna Sabalenka will battle it out in the final.



3rd meeting in the last 5 weeks.



Miami QF: Barty d. Sabalenka, 64 67 63



Stuttgart F: Barty d. Sabalenka, 36 60 63



Barty leads 4-3. #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/aGtRuM1yjQ — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 6, 2021

Aryna Sabalenka, on her end, has also been in great form. The Belarusian has also made it to the quarterfinal stage of her last three tournaments, while also reaching the final in Stuttgart.

The No.5 seed has been excellent in Madrid and hasn't dropped a set across five matches so far. Sabalenka has been so dominant that she's not conceded more than three games in any set she's played in the tournament, romping through games with ease and efficiency.

After losing a close final in Germany last month, she will be keen to turn the tables this time around.

Ashleigh Barty vs Aryna Sabalenka head-to-head

Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka have played seven matches against each other, with the Australian leading the head-to-head by a narrow margin. She's won four out of seven games, including two fixtures this year.

The duo met in the Stuttgart final last month, where Barty fought back after going one set down to win 3-6, 6-0, 6-3. She also defeated Sabalenka in the quarterfinals at Miami in March.

Ashleigh Barty vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction

Aryna Sabalenka has been unstoppable in Madrid this week

If the last two games between the two players and their recent form are any indication, this promises to be a tight contest. While Barty will be more self assured going into the final, Sabalenka will have a point to prove.

Barty, who has already fired 35 aces in the tournament, will hope to win a few easy points with her powerful serve. Her powerful groundstrokes, particularly the forehand, will be key against the Belarusian.

Sabalenka will not be an easy opponent. Her consistent and reliable strokeplay from the baseline is difficult to negotiate, especially in longer rallies. With the 23-year-old, there's one guarantee - she will fight for every point of every game.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in three sets