Madrid Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Paula Badosa preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs Paula Badosa

Date: 7 May 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,549,105

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ashleigh Barty vs Paula Badosa preview

After a nearly 12-month hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has picked up from where she left off. The Australian has already won the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne and the 2021 Miami Open this year.

The Australian started her clay season in Charleston, where she bowed out in the quarterfinal. She did, however, rally to defeat Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka consecutively on her way to the title in Stuttgart.

The 25-year-old set up this semi-final clash against Badosa following impressive back-to-back wins over Iga Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, and Petra Kvitova.

Paula Badosa

Badosa has been in great form this year, reaching her third semifinal of 2021 after making it to that stage in Lyon and Charleston. And clay remains her strong suit, a surface on which she reached the semifinals in Istanbul and the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

The 23-year-old has brought her rich vein of form on clay to Madrid too. The Spaniard got past a tricky three-set encounter against Anastasija Sevastova in the third round, before defeating eighth seed Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinal.

Ashleigh Barty vs Paula Badosa head-to-head

The semifinal encounter in Madrid is the second meeting between the two players, and Paula Badosa leads the head-to-head 1-0 over Ashleigh Barty.

The pair faced off at the start of the 2021 clay season last month in Charleston, where Badaos- perhaps surprisingly - defeated Barty in straight sets in the quarterfinal.

Ashleigh Barty vs Paula Badosa prediction

Their respective rankings and form indicate that the semifinal encounter should be relatively simple one for Asleigh Barty. The Australian will, however, be wary of Paula Badose given what happened in their previous meeting.

The Spaniard broke Barty's serve five times in Charleston and out-faced one of the best servers on the WTA Tour in the process. Conditions on green clay, however, were significantly different from what the Australian likes.

Barty came to Madrid high on confidence after a remarkable triumph in Stuttgart last week, where she showed grit and determination in addition to great ability. Her all-court game has worked perfectly in the conditions in Madrid this year, helping her get past power players like Kvitova and Swiatek.

If Barty can break down Badosa's defence by assuming the role of the natural aggressor using her strong serve and signature variety, an upset looks unlikely.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in straight sets.