Madrid Open 2021: Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur

Date: 6 May 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,614,465

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur preview

Dominic Thiem will lock horns with Alex de Minaur in the third round of the 2021 Madrid Open on Thursday.

Dominic Thiem's comeback match against Marcos Giron in the second round lasted exactly 57 minutes and 57 seconds. It showed that the Austrian is still a huge force to reckon with on clay, despite not playing on the surface for over seven months.

The US Open champion was particularly effective on his serve, winning 81% of his first-serve points and 75% of the points played on his second delivery. In fact, he lost just eight points on his serve. Such serving form bodes well for the 27-year-old, especially because of the conditions in Madrid, where the ball travels quickly through the air.

The sheer accuracy of Thiem's first serve (80% of first serves in) also meant that Giron did not get much of a look into his second serve. But since the World No. 4's second serve is one of the strongest on the tour, it is unlikely that Giron could have had much purchase from it.

Thiem's return game was solid as well. He did not concede a break point throughout the match and broke Giron four times. Overall, the Austrian played a neat match, striking 20 winners while coughing up 14 unforced errors.

Alex de Minaur, meanwhile, ousted Lloyd Harris in his second-round match on Tuesday. The Aussie led 6-2, 3-0 when Harris was forced to retire due to injury.

De Minaur had outlasted Jaume Munar in the first round, winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-1. With two wins under his belt, the 22-year-old comes into this match well-versed with the conditions in Madrid.

Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Alex de Minaur has never defeated Dominic Thiem.

Dominic Thiem leads Alex de Minaur in the head-to-head by a margin of 3-0. The Aussie has won only one set against Thiem so far.

Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Alex de Minaur is likely to offer more resistance to Dominic Thiem than Marcos Giron, but the Aussie doesn't really possess the skillset needed to outhit the Austrian.

De Minaur has exceptional foot speed and retrieval ability, but neither is likely to play a prominent role against the Austrian, who is himself one of the fittest on the tour.

While Thiem's serve worked well against Giron, De Minaur can force a break or two with his dogged defense and accuracy. However, it remains to be seen if the 22-year-old can consolidate those breaks, given that his serve has never been a big concern for the US Open champion.

Ultimately, Dominic Thiem's raw power and relentless hitting will take the game away from De Minaur's grasp.

Prediction: Dominic Thiem to win in straight sets.