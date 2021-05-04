Madrid Open 2021: Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron

Date: 4 May 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,614,465

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 10.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron preview

Dominic Thiem makes his highly anticipated return to the ATP tour on Tuesday as he takes on Marcos Giron in the second round of the 2021 Madrid Open.

Thiem has been dealing with both mental and physical issues all year. The Austrian has complained about struggling with motivation since the start of the pandemic, and his recurring foot injury hasn't helped matters.

After making a disappointing exit from the Australian Open in the fourth round, Thiem returned to action during the Middle East swing. But the 27-year-old couldn't make much of an impact, losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in the Doha quarterfinals and Lloyd Harris in the Dubai second round.

Thiem then skipped the Miami Open and the Monte Carlo Masters, and was forced to withdraw from the Serbia Open due to a hamstring injury. The reigning US Open champion is now all set to play his first match since March, and against a rather unfamiliar opponent.

Marcos Giron

Advertisement

Marcos Giron has racked up some good wins this year, but is yet to really make a bit splash.

The American was pushed to three sets by both Thiago Monteiro and Yoshita Nishioka in qualification, the latter of whom retired at the start of the third. He has reached the second round of the main draw on the back of a grueling 6-7, 7-6, 7-5 victory over Pablo Andujar, in a match that lasted nearly three and a half hours.

Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Madrid is the first professional meeting between Dominic Thiem and Marcos Giron, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron prediction

Dominic Thiem is the heavy favorite on paper, but given his long hiatus from the ATP tour coupled with recurring injury issues, it is hard to predict his level right now. The Austrian has himself tried to lower the expectations, claiming that he is using the tournament mainly to play himself into form and fitness.

That said, Thiem remains one of the best claycourters on tour. When he is at his best, the two-time French Open finalist can use his explosive movement and gigantic forehand to push any opponent out of his comfort zone.

Advertisement

Dominic Thiem at the 2019 French Open

Marcos Giron, on his part, will look to use his big forehand and consistent serve to put pressure on his opponent early, and take advantage of any rustiness. But given the fact that the American is coming into the match after back-to-back draining three-set encounters, it is hard to see him getting a positive result.

Prediction: Dominic Thiem to win in straight sets.