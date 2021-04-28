Madrid Open 2021: Hsieh Su-Wei vs Tamara Zidansek preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Hsieh Su-Wei vs Tamara Zidansek

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,549,105

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Hsieh Su-Wei vs Tamara Zidansek preview

Hsieh Su-Wei succumbed to a tame 1-6, 0-6 loss to Tamara Zidansek in the final round of qualification at the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday. However, she will now have another shot at getting a win over her opponent as the two have been drawn to play each other in the first round.

The Taiwanese, who was awarded an entry into the main draw as a Lucky Loser, will be keen on making the best of this opportunity.

Tamara Zidansek

Zidansek, for one, looks to have struck her best form ahead of the big clay court season this year. She recently reached the finals of the Copa Colsanitas, winning quite a few tough matches en-route. And while she did go on to lose the match to home favorite Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, she had plenty to take away from her time in Bogota.

The Slovenian enjoys playing on the clay quite a lot, and most of her big results have in fact come on the surface. In addition to the final in Bogota, she also reached the final of the 2019 Nurenburg Cup and that's testament to her prowess on the red dirt.

Hsieh Su-Wei vs Tamara Zidansek head-to-head

Hsieh will need to come up with a better serving perfomance on Thursday.

Hsieh Su-Wei and Tamara Zidansek have split their previous two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock.

Hsieh Su-Wei vs Tamara Zidansek prediction

Hsieh Su-Wei will enter this contest looking to put up a better performance than her match on Wednesday. The 35-year old was unable to discover any rhythm at all and was committing far too many easy errors, handing the opponent a grip over the match quite easily.

Hsieh also delivered a horrendous serving performance, managing to only win 40% of the points behind her first serve. She will need to improve her numbers considerably if she wishes to put up a fight here.

Tamara Zidansek is not the biggest striker of the ball, but instead plays a crafty brand of tennis that is much different from her opponent's. In their previous encounter, she stepped out with an aggressive mindset and did well to attack Hsieh's serve, something that kept her opponent from settling into the match.

The Taiwanese has beaten her opponent before and knows what it takes to flip a matchup completely, but if she is unable to find answers to her serving woes, she might just be heading for another defeat at the hands of an on-song opponent.

Prediction: Tamara Zidansek to win in two tight sets.