Madrid Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (14) Jannik Sinner vs Alexei Popyrin

Date: May 6, 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,614,465

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jannik Sinner vs Alexei Popyrin preview

Jannik Sinner scored a win in his Mutua Madrid Open debut as came through a first-round encounter against Argentina's Guido Pella, who had to retire mid-way through the second set on Tuesday.

Sinner has now set up a second round meeting with another talented youngster in the form of Australia's Alexei Popyrin.

Alexei Popyrin

Popyrin has already notched up a few good match wins in Madrid this week. Having come through the qualification rounds, he caused a bit of an upset in the opening round by taking out a seasoned clay-court specialist in Jan-Lennard Struff.

The results, however, hardly come off as surprising as the Aussie has been playing good tennis in 2021.

In addition to taking home his maiden ATP crown in Singapore, the youngster has reached a career high of no. 76 in the world rankings and will be keen on extending his run of good form.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexei Popyrin head-to-head

Sinner recently broke into the top-20 of the world rankings

This is set to be the first career meeting between Jannik Sinner and Alexei Popyrin, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexei Popyrin prediction

Both Jannik Sinner and Alexei Popyrin play similarly aggressive games and have been in good form in the lead up to the encounter, which could well end up being a close affair.

Sinner's performances over the course of the season have been particularly impressive and he is not far from emerging as one of the most consistent performers on the ATP tour.

A title in Adelaide and a finals run in Miami have been major highlights, but he has posted solid results even outside of these tournaments.

The Italian has also managed a successful transition to clay, having reached the last four in Barcelona last month. Needless to say, he will be brimming with confidence ahead of Thursday's clash.

Sinner will be up against some big serving from the other end of the court as Popyrin has posted solid numbers in that department throughout the week.

However, Sinner has done well to handle the pressure against the likes of Andrey Rublev and Egor Gerasimov in recent matches.

The 19-year-old can expect a tough fight, but if he can maintain high levels of intensity for longer periods - something he did in some of his other big matches - he might end up possessing too much firepower for Popyrin in this one.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in two tight sets.