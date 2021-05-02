Madrid Open 2021: Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (16) Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova

Date: 4 May 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,614,465

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova preview

World No. 20 Karolina Muchova registered her third top-10 win of the season on Sunday, defeating World No. 2 Naomi Osaka in the second round of the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open.

Muchova won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 and will next face 16th-seed Maria Sakkari in the third round on Tuesday. Sakkari defeated Anett Kontaveit in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-1, to make it to this stage.

The Czech broke Naomi Osaka's serve early in the match and consolidated her own to take the opening set. Muchova continued in a similar fashion in the second set by setting up a 3-1 lead for herself.

Osaka, however, improved the quality of her forehand returns to reel off five games in a row to take the match to a decider.

🪄 MAGIC Muchova 🪄



A third Top-10 win of the season for 🇨🇿 @karomuchova7, who knocks out the second seed to make the last 16 in Madrid!#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/V8qZX0pcwg — wta (@WTA) May 2, 2021

Many felt that the 24-year-old Czech would struggle against Osaka's newfound vigor as Muchova's first-serve seemed to have deserted her.

Advertisement

But Muchova showed why she is currently one of the hottest properties in women's tennis as she outhit Naomi Osaka from the baseline throughout the third set.

Muchova capped off her win with a sublime kick-serve - one of her trademark shots - to draw out an error from Osaka's racket. Muchova struck 29 winners overall and got broken just twice in the match.

Maria Sakkari, meanwhile, required just about an hour to oust Anett Kontaveit. Sakkari showed no signs of fatigue from her match against Amanda Anisimova as she swept past Kontaveit with an emphatic serving masterclass.

The 25-year-old won a whopping 84.6% of all her service points; she faced a mere two breakpoints and saved both of them.

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Maria Sakkari and Karolina Muchova have never crossed paths on the WTA tour, which is why their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

They did, however, face each other on the ITF tour in 2016. Sakkari defeated Muchova 6-4, 6-1 in the Sharm El Sheikh 38 event.

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Karolina Muchova

Advertisement

Maria Sakkari's raw power was on full display in her win over Anett Kontaveit. Sakkari's groundstrokes, especially on her backhand wing, often took the racket out of the Estonian's hands.

But while Kontaveit seemed to set up camp around the baseline, Karolina Muchova is likely to make full use of the dimensions, courtesy of her all-court prowess.

Disrupting Sakkari's rhythm by employing sliced returns could pay off for the Czech.

That said, Sakkari has enough power to conjure clean winners of even the feeblest of shots, and as such, the Czech will have to be wary of her shot placement at all times.

Should the Greek manage to replicate her serving performance from her match against Kontaveit, it will be difficult for Muchova to get the better of Sakkari.

Prediction: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets.

Maria Sakkari defeats Anett Kontaveit 63 61 to advance to the Round of 16. This was the ninth meeting between the two friends, Sakkari now leads 5-4.



Sakkari will face Muchova for a spot in a 2nd consecutive WTA 1000 QF. #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/BsfS7IGqCN — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 2, 2021