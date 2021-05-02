Madrid Open 2021: Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (16) Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova
Date: 4 May 2021
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021
Round: Third round (Round of 16)
Venue: Madrid, Spain
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: €2,614,465
Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova preview
World No. 20 Karolina Muchova registered her third top-10 win of the season on Sunday, defeating World No. 2 Naomi Osaka in the second round of the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open.
Muchova won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 and will next face 16th-seed Maria Sakkari in the third round on Tuesday. Sakkari defeated Anett Kontaveit in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-1, to make it to this stage.
The Czech broke Naomi Osaka's serve early in the match and consolidated her own to take the opening set. Muchova continued in a similar fashion in the second set by setting up a 3-1 lead for herself.
Osaka, however, improved the quality of her forehand returns to reel off five games in a row to take the match to a decider.
Many felt that the 24-year-old Czech would struggle against Osaka's newfound vigor as Muchova's first-serve seemed to have deserted her.
But Muchova showed why she is currently one of the hottest properties in women's tennis as she outhit Naomi Osaka from the baseline throughout the third set.
Muchova capped off her win with a sublime kick-serve - one of her trademark shots - to draw out an error from Osaka's racket. Muchova struck 29 winners overall and got broken just twice in the match.
Maria Sakkari, meanwhile, required just about an hour to oust Anett Kontaveit. Sakkari showed no signs of fatigue from her match against Amanda Anisimova as she swept past Kontaveit with an emphatic serving masterclass.
The 25-year-old won a whopping 84.6% of all her service points; she faced a mere two breakpoints and saved both of them.
Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head
Maria Sakkari and Karolina Muchova have never crossed paths on the WTA tour, which is why their head-to-head stands at 0-0.
They did, however, face each other on the ITF tour in 2016. Sakkari defeated Muchova 6-4, 6-1 in the Sharm El Sheikh 38 event.
Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova prediction
Maria Sakkari's raw power was on full display in her win over Anett Kontaveit. Sakkari's groundstrokes, especially on her backhand wing, often took the racket out of the Estonian's hands.
But while Kontaveit seemed to set up camp around the baseline, Karolina Muchova is likely to make full use of the dimensions, courtesy of her all-court prowess.
Disrupting Sakkari's rhythm by employing sliced returns could pay off for the Czech.
That said, Sakkari has enough power to conjure clean winners of even the feeblest of shots, and as such, the Czech will have to be wary of her shot placement at all times.
Should the Greek manage to replicate her serving performance from her match against Kontaveit, it will be difficult for Muchova to get the better of Sakkari.
Prediction: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets.