Madrid Open 2021: Matteo Berrettini vs Federico Delbonis preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (8) Matteo Berrettini vs Federico Delbonis

Date: 6 May 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,614,465

Match timing: Approx. 6 pm local time, 9.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Matteo Berrettini vs Federico Delbonis preview

World No. 10 Matteo Berrettini will be looking to reach the last eight in Madrid for the first time in his career when he takes on Argentina's Federico Delbonis in the third round on Thursday.

Berrettini has accumulated a 13-4 win-loss record in 2021 so far, having beaten the likes of Dominic Thiem, Roberto Bautista-Agut, Gael Monfils and Aslan Karatsev already. And although Berrettini was forced to withdraw from his Australian Open fourth-round match due to an injury, he has worked his way into form over the last few weeks.

The Italian initially stumbled in his comeback, losing his Monte Carlo opener tamely against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. But he caught fire after that, going unbeaten at the Serbia Open to clinch his fifth career title - and third on clay.

Federico Delbonis beat Roger Federer at the 2013 Hamburg Open

Federico Delbonis, on his part, struggled to win matches after the tour restart last year. But he has had a respectable start to the 2021 season, accumulating a 9-8 win-loss record thus far.

The World No. 77 qualified for the Monte Carlo Masters, and this week in Madrid he has upset 10th seed Pablo Carreno Busta and Estoril winner Albert Ramos-Vinolas to reach the third round.

It is pertinent to note that Delbonis was once ranked as high as 33rd in the world. Over the course of his career the Argentine has registered some remarkable triumphs over top players like Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

Matteo Berrettini vs Federico Delbonis head-to-head

The third-round match in Madrid will be the first-ever career meeting between Matteo Berrettini and Federico Delbonis, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Matteo Berrettini vs Federico Delbonis prediction

Matteo Berrettini is on a five-match winning streak

Matteo Berrettini has been in terrific form since his the start of the Belgrade tournament. Berrettini has been particularly strong on serve, which he used to good effect in his opening-round victory over fellow Italian Fabio Fognini.

The World No. 10 was in complete control of the proceedings throughout, winning 85% of his first-serve points and not giving away any break-point opportunities.

Federico Delbonis, meanwhile, has won 9 of his last 11 competitive matches, which means he is coming in with good rhythm and match practice.

Delbonis has a dangerous left-handed forehand, which he can roll crosscourt with a lot of topspin. The Argentine will look to target Berrettini's backhand during the encounter, which is a rally shot at best.

Having said that, the Italian has developed a reliable slice over the last few months. He will try and use that shot to mix up the play if Delbonis sticks to crosscourt patterns in their baseline exchanges.

All things considered, Berrettini's firepower and self-belief are likely to see him through to the last eight in Madrid.

Prediction: Matteo Berrettini to win in two sets.