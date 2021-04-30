Madrid Open 2021: Ons Jabeur vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Ons Jabeur vs Sloane Stephens

Date: 1 May 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,549,105

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

Ons Jabeur vs Sloane Stephens preview

Ons Jabeur opened her 2021 Mutua Madrid Open campaign with a straightforward win over Kazakhstan's Yaroslova Shvedova on Thursday.

The Tunisian's reward for the win is a second-round clash with former Grand Slam champion Sloane Stephens, who herself came through with a resounding win over Danka Kovinic in her opener.

Sloane Stephens

Stephens, on her part, struggled to find her best game at the start of 2021. Having made early exits through the Australian swing, she chose to miss the tournaments in the Middle East, but has managed a decent start to the clay season.

The American started with a quarterfinal run at the Charleston Open and also eked out a fine win over an in-form Kovinic here. She will now be hopeful on building on these positive results.

Ons Jabeur vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

Jabeur will need to bring her signature mix to keep her guessing.

Ons Jabeur and Sloane Stephens have split their prior two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. While the Tunisian took their opening encounter in 2018, her opponent managed to pull back at the 2019 Miami Open.

Advertisement

Ons Jabeur vs Sloane Stephens prediction

Ons Jabeur has played some solid tennis throughout the season so far and will enter this contest as the favourite on paper. That said, she will be expecting a tough battle from a seasoned campaigner in the form of Sloane Stephens.

The American has had some big results on the red dirt over the years, including a finals appearance at the Roland Garros and definitely has the game to cause an upset or two.

Stephens plays a solid baseline game and isn't likely to give away too many points in the form of unforced errors and it will fall onto Jabeur to try and use her signature variety to keep her opponent from settling into the match.

The match is likely to witness two contrasting styles of play, but if Jabeur can manage to keep her unforced errors in check, she should be able to fend off Stephens' challenge in this one.

Prediction: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.