Madrid Open 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Angelique Kerber preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (9) Petra Kvitova vs Angelique Kerber

Date: 1 May 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,549,105

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Angelique Kerber preview

The second round of the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open will see an exciting battle between two Grand Slam champions - Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber - on Saturday.

Kvitova, the ninth seed, is eyeing her fourth Madrid crown this year. The Czech opened her campaign against compatriot Marie Bourzkova and led by a set when her opponent had to retire because of injury.

Angelique Kerber

Kerber, meanwhile, came through an impressive 7-6, 6-1 win over 2019 Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova in her first-round encounter.

The German had entered Madrid on the back of early exits at almost all of her tournament appearances in 2021, but she looked very sharp on Thursday. Kerber remained strong on her serve throughout the tight first set, and seemed to be growing in confidence as the match progressed.

She will now be keen on carrying her momentum into the next round.

Petra Kvitova vs Angelique Kerber head-to-head

Petra Kvitova will look to take on the role of the aggressor in the match.

Petra Kvitova leads Angelique Kerber in their head-to-head with a slender 7-6 margin. The two women have played a lot of tight matches over the years, but it is Kvitova who has been dominant in their more recent encounters; the Czech has taken three of their last four.

Petra Kvitova vs Angelique Kerber prediction

Given their recent results, Petra Kvitova enters the match as the clear favorite. That said, the ninth seed cannot afford to underestimate an opponent of the quality of Angelique Kerber.

The German hasn't been near her best in recent seasons, but is still good enough to put up strong fights against even the best players. Her win over Vondrousova was a testament to her status as an evergreen threat.

When playing at her best, Kerber has one of the strongest baseline games on the tour. She also enjoys playing in these relatively quicker conditions, and could well pose a few questions of Kvitova.

The Czech has struggled to find a way past counterpuchers like Elina Svitolina and Nadia Podoroska this season. And if Kerber can manage to stay in the rallies long enough to frustrate her opponent, she could well find herself in a strong position.

The German, however, cannot afford to give away too many points at the start, because that will only help Kvitova settle into the match. And from that point on, there is only so much that Kerber can do to stop her opponent's march.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in two tight sets.