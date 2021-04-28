Madrid Open 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (9) Petra Kvitova vs Marie Bouzkova

Date: 29 April 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,549,105

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Three-time champion Petra Kvitova is set to open her 2021 Madrid Open campaign with a first-round match against compatriot Marie Bouzkova. Kvitova will be eyeing revenge against Bouzkova, who had upset her in their last meeting - at the Western & Southern Open in 2020.

Marie Bouzkova

Bouzkova had a breakthrough season in 2020. In addition to scoring upset wins over big names like Kvitova, she also made it to her first WTA final - at Monterrey - and broke into the top 50 of the world rankings.

The 22-year-old has backed that up with a final and a semifinal at the start of 2021. And while she hasn't quite managed to play with the same level of consistency since, Bouzkova definitely has the game to trouble Kvitova here.

Petra Kvitova vs Marie Bouzkova preview head-to-head

Petra Kvitova will look to take on the role of the aggressor in the match

Marie Bouzkova leads Petra Kvitova in the head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin, courtesy of the solitary win in New York last August.

Petra Kvitova vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Her previous record against Marie Bouzkova notwithstanding, Petra Kvitova will enter this contest as a firm favorite. And that's largely due to the duo's recent results.

Kvitova has a title run in Doha and decent showings in other WTA 500 and 1000 events to show for this season. Bouzkova, meanwhile, has struggled to get any sort of form going since her final appearance in Mexico.

That said, the youngster has the sort of consistent baseline game that often frustrates Kvitova. She will need to once again use her foot speed and defensive prowess to try and make her opponent play the extra ball.

A long-drawn-out three-set win remains Bouzkova's best bet, but she will have to play her best to be able to push the ninth seed to the distance. And that's something that she hasn't done in recent weeks.

Kvitova on her part has been striking the ball well for some time now. If she can find her range behind the serve and groundstrokes early, she should have enough firepower to come through this one.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in two tight sets.