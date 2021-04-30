Madrid Open 2021: Simona Halep vs Saisai Zheng preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Simona Halep vs Saisai Zheng

Date: 2 May 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €2,549,105

Simona Halep vs Saisai Zheng preview

Simona Halep is on the hunt for a third Mutua Madrid Open title in Spain this week and takes on China's Saisai Zheng in the second round.

The Romanian player made a solid start to the year in Melbourne, where she lost in the quarterfinals of the Gippsland Trophy and the Australian Open. Injuries kept her out of the majority of the rest of the hardcourt swing, but the 29-year-old has made a good comeback on clay.

Halep reached the semifinals in Stuttgart last week, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets. The world No. 3 started the Madrid Open in solid fashion too, defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0 7-5 to set up the match against Zheng.

Saisai Zheng at the 2020 Qatar Total Open

Saisai Zheng is a regular fixture on the WTA Tour. After getting her 2021 campaign off to a nightmare start - losing her first five matches - the World No. 57 put together a quarterfinal run on the hardcourts of Monterrey, and reached the third round run on the clay in Bogota.

Zheng set up the match against Halep after prevailing over Magda Linette in three nervy sets, dropping a one-set lead to win 6-2 3-6 6-1.

Simona Halep vs Saisai Zheng head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Madrid is the third match between the two players on tour, and Simona Halep leads the head-to-head 2-0 over Saisai Zheng. Halep defeated Zheng at Wimbledon 2018 and in Shenzhen in 2015, both in straight sets.

Simona Halep vs Saisai Zheng prediction

Given her ranking and history on clay, Simona Halep is the overwhelming favourite in this match. Recent form has also proven that the Romanian is playing herself into rhythm ahead of the big months of the clay season.

Halep's speed and defence are among the best on tour, and she found hdepth and power in her groundstrokes against Sorribes Tormo. Her return game is also a considerable threat to any opponent.

Simona Halep at the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open

Nerves were involved to an extent in Zheng's win over Linette, and her form coming into the high-profile match against Halep is not particularly good either. If the Chinese is unable to find consistency, she will be punished by the World No. 3.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in straight sets.