Madrid Open 2021: Victoria Azarenka vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (12) Victoria Azarenka vs Jessica Pegula

Date: 2 May 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,614,465

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Victoria Azarenka vs Jessica Pegula preview

Victoria Azarenka pumps her fist

World No. 15 Victoria Azarenka will take on World No. 32 Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round of the 2021 Madrid Open.

For Azarenka, Caja Magica is a happy hunting ground, having finished as the runner-up at the event in 2011 and 2012. Having said that, the former World No. 1 has not gone past the third round of the 1000-level event since then and will likely be looking to make some amends this week.

In her Madrid opener, Azarenka overcame a second-set blip against the dangerous Ekaterina Alexandrova on Thursday to book her place in the second round of the tournament. The Belarusian was especially clinical in the decider, absolutely destroying Alexandrova's serve en route to registering a 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 victory.

It is pertinent to note, however, that Azarenka has struggled with her match fitness this season, with two of her four tournament campaigns in 2021 having ended in a withdrawal. Thus, it remains to be seen whether the Belarusian can come through with the win if her match goes the distance.

Jessica Pegula, on the other hand, has been in good form post the resumption of the tour. The American first showed up on the radar when she had a good US Open series in 2020. That was only the beginning of the 27-year-old's late-career surge; Pegula went on to defeat former Australian Open winner Azarenka herself in Melbourne this year, before going down in three sets to eventual finalist Jennifer Brady in the last eight.

The American has managed consistent results since then but is playing on clay for the first time this year, having skipped the first few claycourt tournaments to get some well-deserved rest. Having said that, the American showed little signs of rust as she beat Sorana Cirstea in straightforward fashion.

Victoria Azarenka vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

Jessica Pegula leads Victoria Azarenka by a margin of 1-0 in the head-to-head. Their only encounter came in the first round of this year's Australian Open, where Pegula upset Azarenka in straight sets.

Victoria Azarenka vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Jessica Pegula

Victoria Azarenka has struggled to make her return to the top-most rung of women's tennis over the years, but the Belarusian's performances since last year indicate she is on an upward trajectory. Azarenka will look to assert herself with her big forehand, while also making good use of her stable backhand and impressive footwork to maintain a good court position.

Pegula, meanwhile, has climbed up to a career-high ranking of No. 33 in the world and has been playing with a lot of confidence lately. The American is both capable of striking winners and mixing up the pace of the exchanges, which is a handy skill on clay.

Azarenka should expect a dogged fight from Pegula, who will be looking to put a lot of pressure on the Belarusian from the baseline. Having said that, Azarenka will likely be ready to go 10 rounds with her younger opponent during their second-round encounter.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in three tough sets.