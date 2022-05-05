Madrid Open 2022: 3 Factors that stood out in Rafael Nadal's win over Miomir Kecmanovic

Rafael Nadal beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 7-6(4) in the second round at the Manolo Santana Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday. It was Nadal’s first match since he sustained a rib injury at Indian Wells and his first match on clay in 11 months, with the Spaniard showing glimpses of his brilliance in the match.

However, Kecmanovic fought hard throughout the match, especially in the second set to try and take the match to a decider. However, Nadal managed to edge out the Serb in the second-set tiebreak to reach the third round. The match lasted for an hour and 54 minutes. Nadal will face David Goffin of Belgium next.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three factors that stood out in the match:

#1 Rafael Nadal was off to a flying start as Miomir Kecmanovic was broken early:

It was always going to be an uphill task for the 22-year old Kecmanovic to hold his own against the King of Clay. However, the Serb put up a valiant effort and made Rafael Nadal work hard to win points, with several long rallies early on in the match.

However, Nadal seemed in no mood to offer any respite to his opponent and broke his serve in the fourth game to go 2-1 up in the first set.

Kecmanovic engaged in some backhand crosscourt exchanges with the Spaniard, but failed to hit through him on most occasions. Nadal, on the other hand, kept hitting powerful groundstrokes off both wings from the very beginning and didn't let the Serb grab any rhythm or momentum in the match.

#2 Rafael Nadal gave a vintage performance with deep returns and another break of serve to walk away with the first set:

Nadal continued his ruthless performance to break the Serb again in the 6th game of the first set to go 5-1 up. He targeted Kecmanovic’s weaker second serve as the Serb’s first serve percentage remained modest in the first set. Nadal then held his serve to love to win the first set.

Nadal hit several returns of serve and groundstrokes during rallies deep into the court, pushing Kecmanovic past the baseline. The Spaniard also hit a number of vicious down-the-line forehands and crosscourt backhands to pummel the Serb in the first set.

Kecmanovic tried to come to the net to put pressure on Nadal, but that tactic backfired, with the Spaniard hitting several passing shots against the Serb.

Nadal hit 10 winners, 8 of which came off his forehand, and committed only 5 unforced errors in the first set. It was a vintage performance from the five-time champion that left Kecmanovic spellbound.

#3 Miomir Kecmnovic fought hard in the second set but Rafael Nadal prevailed, with volleys, aggressive play being key:

Kecmanovic fought well in the second set

As one-sided as the first set was, the second was a lot more competitive. Just as the set started, there was a rain delay of around half an hour with the score being 1-0 in favor of Kecmanovic. The remainder of the match was played under a closed roof.

Kecmanovic emerged from the break much stronger and gave Nadal a run for his money.

The Serb kept testing Rafael Nadal’s court coverage with his crosscourt backhand and also hit quite a few forehand down-the-line winners. Nadal, on the other hand, kept playing his returns deep and came to the net a lot more often in the second set. He also opted for serve-and-volley on a few occasions.

Nadal got the first break in the second set to go 3-2 up, but Kecmanovic broke back in the following game. The pattern was repeated minutes later, with Nadal breaking the Serb in the 11th game only to be broken in the subsequent game.

Both players upped the ante in the second set, playing more aggressively and trying to hit their opponent off the court. With both Nadal and Kecmanovic breaking each other's serves in the 11th and 12th game, the set was to be decided via tiebreak. Nadal was able to come out on top, winning the tie-break 7-4.

Rafael Nadal was a lot more error-prone in the second set and committed 18 unforced errors, with the majority of them coming off his backhand. Kecmanovic, meanwhile, continued to be vulnerable off his second serve, and managed to win only 32% of the points off it in the match.

