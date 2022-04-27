Madrid Open 2022: 5 Best first-round matches ft. Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, Maria Sakkari vs Madison Keys & more

The field is set for the clay season's first WTA 1000 event at the 2022 Madrid Open, which will commence with main-draw action on Thursday. This year's draw will see some of the top players lock horns as early as the first round.

Fans will have plenty of exciting tennis action to look forward to in the opening couple of days of the tournament. Here, we take a look at five Madrid Open women's singles first-round encounters that you cannot afford to miss.

#1 Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova

Anisimova beat Sabalenka at the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open

Despite playing the American thrice before, Aryna Sabalenka is yet to find a way past Amanda Anisimova. Anisimova's latest win over the Madrid Open defending champion came at the Charleston Open earlier this month.

Two of the biggest strikers in the women's game, Sabalenka and Anisimova could well add another memorable contest to their budding rivalry. Sabalenka came close to tasting her first win over the American as she led by a set in Charleston before the latter staged a comeback. She will be keen on flipping the script on Anisimova in Madrid this week.

#2 Maria Sakkari vs Madison Keys

BNP Paribas Open - Day 10

Maria Sakkari hasn't made the strongest of starts to the clay season, but the Greek's topspin-heavy game is well-suited for the surface. She will, however, need to be at her best against the flat-hitting Madison Keys in her first match.

Sakkari beat Keys in straight sets in both of the duo's previous meetings, but they have never faced each other on clay before.

#3 Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi

2021 French Open - Day 2

Another first-round match-up featuring contrasting styles of play will pit Camila Giorgi's power against Jessica Pegula's consistent baseline game. The Italian will come into the encounter looking to snap a five-match losing streak, but should be expecting stiff resistance from the American.

Pegula has beaten Giorgi in four of their six previous meetings, but the duo have split their last two encounters, both of which came on the North American hardcourts last year.

#4 Paula Badosa vs Veronika Kudermetova

Badosa will take on an in-form Kudermetova in the first round of the Madrid open

Paula Badosa will carry home hopes at the Madrid Open as the top-ranked Spaniard in the field. The Stuttgart semifinalist has been awarded very little breathing room as she will take on an in-form Veronika Kudermetova in the opening round. The Russian reached the finals in Istanbul last week before going down to Anastasia Potapova.

Kudermetova leads Badosa 3-1 in the head-to-head and has also won their only previous match on clay, which came at last year's Charleston Open. That said, it was the Spaniard who beat her opponent comfortably in their latest meeting at Indian Wells earlier this year.

#5 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Pavlyuchenkova will be playing in her first claycourt tournament of the season

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will return to action after being forced to sit out the start of the clay season due to a leg injury. The 2021 Roland Garros finalist has drawn claycourt specialist and home favorite Sara Sorribes Tormo in the opening round. The Spaniard, who has already played nearly half a dozen three-hour matches this season, will not give her opponent anything for free.

Pavlyuchenkova has dominated the duo's on-court rivalry so far, leading Sorribes Tormo 3-1 in the head-to-head. The Spaniard's only win against her opponent came courtesy of a retirement back in 2015.

