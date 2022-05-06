Madrid Open 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: 6 May 2022

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Match timing: Not before 10 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 4 pm EST, 1.30 am IST

Prize money: €6,744,165.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports18 & Voot

Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Alexander Zverev is still in the hunt to defend his title in Madrid

Second seed Alexander Zverev will square off against eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on Friday.

The 25-year-old's only final this season came at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, where he lost to Alexander Bublik. Zverev moved on to the Mexican Open where he reached the second round. However, he was withdrawn from the tournament due to unsportsmanlike conduct in his doubles match.

After suffering a second-round exit at the Indian Wells Masters, the German reached the quarterfinals in Miami but was ousted by eventual runner-up Casper Ruud.

Zverev then made it to the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters but was comprehensively beaten by eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. He was the No. 1 seed at the BMW Open but lost his opener to Holger Rune in straight sets.

The 25-year-old then competed at the Madrid Open as the second seed and got a bye to the second round. He fought back from a set down to beat Marin Cilic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Zverev was up against Lorenzo Musetti in the third round and took the opening set 6-3. The Italian was forced to retire in the second set due to injury, enabling the World No. 3 booked his place in the quarterfinals.

Auger-Aliassime had a very good start to the season as he helped Canada win the ATP Cup. He made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open before losing to Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

The 21-year-old then won his first ATP title at the Rotterdam Open by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. Auger-Aliassime reached the final of the Open 13 in Marseille the following week but was beaten by Andrey Rublev.

The Canadian then suffered a string of early exits at Indian Wells, Miami, Marrakech and Monte-Carlo.

Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open and the Estoril Open but was beaten by Diego Schwartzman and Sebastian Korda, respectively.

The Canadian was seeded eighth at the Madrid Open and started with a crushing victory over Cristian Garin. He then scored a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 win over Jannik Sinner to reach his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal on clay.

Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

This will be the seventh match between the two players, with Zverev leading the head-to-head 4-2. The German won his first three meetings against Auger-Aliassime in Monte-Carlo, Beijing and Cologne. However, the Canadian beat him in the last 16 of last year's Wimbledon. Zverev then beat him in three sets in Vienna.

The two players locked horns in the ATP Cup in January, with Auger-Aliassime winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The winner of the match will take on either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of the Madrid Open.

Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Alexander Zverev -200 +2.5 (-120) Over 22.5 (-130) Felix Auger-Aliassime +162 -2.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-125)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Zverev will enter the match as the slight favorite given his superior ranking and number of wins on clay over the years. However, Auger-Aliassime has had a brilliant run in Madrid, putting up dominant performances (most notably against Sinner on Thursday).

Both players are very good on serve, so we are likely to see a number of aces throughout the match. There is also a fair chance of a tie-break or two.

Zverev has all the shots in the book, but a lack of focus has cost him a few times this season.

The Canadian served brilliantly against Sinner, winning 90 percent of his first-serve points and didn't double fault even once. He will need to put up similar numbers against the German. The eighth seed also possesses a powerful forehand which could come in handy.

When Auger Aliassime started his career, clay was considered to be his best surface. However, the Canadian has enjoyed more success on hardcourt, with a final run at the 2019 Rio Open being his best result on the red dirt.

The 21-year-old tends to play his best tennis in the big moments and he might just be able to do the same against Zverev.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala