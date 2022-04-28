Madrid Open 2022: Bianca Andreescu vs Alison Riske preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs Alison Riske.

Date: 29 April 2022.

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Madrid, Spain.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €6,744,165

Bianca Andreescu vs Alison Riske preview

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will set her sights on a second-round berth at the Madrid Open when she clashes with World No. 42 Alison Riske on Friday.

The young Canadian made her comeback to the sport last week in Stuttgart after a six-month hiatus. After her third-round exit from Indian Wells last October, Andreescu had opted to stay away from the tour to deal with mental health concerns.

Adam Laskaris @adam_la2karis Bianca Andreescu opened up about her mental health after returning to the court today in Stuttgart.



"I was struggling a lot mentally. I just wasn't enjoying myself out there... whenever I lost, it sounds a bit dramatic, but I hated myself. If I won, I loved myself." Bianca Andreescu opened up about her mental health after returning to the court today in Stuttgart."I was struggling a lot mentally. I just wasn't enjoying myself out there... whenever I lost, it sounds a bit dramatic, but I hated myself. If I won, I loved myself." https://t.co/o0apaH8obV

Now fully rejuvenated, the 21-year-old has admitted to having a fresh burst of energy and motivation to compete on the tour again. This was evident in her two matches at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

After beating German wildcard Jule Niemeier in straight sets, Andreescu stretched World No. 4 and eventual runner-up Aryna Sabalenka to three sets before bowing out.

She will hope to build on those performances this week in the Spanish capital.

Riske in action at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier

It will, however, not be a breezy opener for Andreescu as the experienced Alison Riske stands between her and the second round.

The 31-year-old American has a career-high ranking of 18 and three titles to her name, the latest of which came at Linz last November. Riske carried that momentum into the new season to make the final in Adelaide as well.

However, since then, she has been struggling for form. She failed to reach the last eight in her next six tour-level events, with her best result being a pre-quarterfinal finish in Miami.

Riske has come to Madrid on the back of a 11-8 win-loss record for the year, which she will be keen to improve.

Bianca Andreescu vs Alison Riske head-to-head

Andreescu leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Riske. The Canadian earned a 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2 win in their only meeting so far at Indian Wells last year.

Bianca Andreescu vs Alison Riske odds

Bianca Andreescu vs Alison Riske prediction

Andreescu in action at the BNP Paribas Open

Andreescu served very well against Niemeier in the first round in Stuttgart, producing six aces and a high 87% first serves. However, her first-serve percentage dropped to 65% in her second-round match against Sabalenka, which handed the Belarusian the advantage in the deciding set.

For Andreescu to beat Riske, she needs to serve well. The American is an out-and-out aggressive player with a big, flat forehand. Riske also loves approaching the net, which is why she has had most of her success on grasscourt, including Wimbledon, where she was a quarterfinalist in 2019.

Clay isn't typically her favorite surface and Andreescu needs to capitalize on that. The Canadian is a master tactician who has effortless power and loves mixing things up. Her speed and court coverage are added assets to her game.

If Andreescu can put Riske under pressure from the start and keep her own unforced errors to a minimum, she has a good chance of advancing to the second round.

Prediction: Bianca Andreescu to win in straight sets.

