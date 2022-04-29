Madrid Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (14) Coco Gauff vs Yulia Putintseva.

Date: 30 April 2022.

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Madrid, Spain.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $6,575,560.

Coco Gauff vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Gauff at the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

14th seed Coco Gauff will square off against Yulia Putintseva in the second round of the 2022 Madrid Open on Saturday.

Gauff commenced her clay season by participating at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Alongside partner Zhang Shuai, she made it to the doubles final, where they lost to Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk in straight sets. She didn't fare that well in the singles event, losing to Daria Kasatkina in the first round.

Gauff scored a dominant 6-0, 6-2 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round of the Madrid Open. The match lasted for an hour, with the teenager dictacting the proceedings from start to finish. This was her maiden win at the tournament, having lost in the first round upon making her debut last year.

Gauff's also competing in doubles here, teaming up with Jessica Pegula this time. The duo won the Qatar Open in February, a WTA 1000 event.

Putintseva at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Yulia Putintseva started her clay season at the Charleston Open, losing to Amanda Anisimova in the second round.

She put up a much better performance at the Istanbul Cup, where she made it to the semifinals. Putintseva defeated Magda Linette, Rebecca Peterson and Ajla Tomljanovic before losing to Anastasia Potapova in three sets.

At the Madrid Open, Putintseva was up against Shelby Rogers in the first round. The match featured a fair bit of momentum shifts, but the Kazakh scored a 7-5, 7-5 win to progress to the second round. It marked just her third victory in the tournament.

Coco Gauff vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

The two have faced off once before, with Gauff leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Italian Open in three sets.

Coco Gauff vs Yulia Putintseva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Coco Gauff -225 +1.5 (-550) Over 20.5 (-120) Yulia Putintseva +170 -1.5 (+330) Under 20.5 (-115)

Coco Gauff vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Gauff at the 2022 Miami Open.

Both players are quite comfortable on clay and have had some decent morale boosting results on the surface this year.

Gauff's serve didn't let her down in the first round, though it wasn't exceptional either. She didn't commit too many double faults and won 77% of her first serve points and will need to remain consistent with these numbers.

Putintseva's fiestiness makes her a tough opponent to play against, as every point tends to be a battle. Her groundstrokes are more consistent than Gauff's and she could target the teenager's forehand, which tends to break down under pressure at times, leading to errors.

Both are quite comfortable approaching the net to finish off points as well, in part due to their doubles experience. Their previous match was a three-set affair, where Putintseva was let down by her poor serve and plenty of missed chances as she went 7/23 on break points. The Kazakh will need to avoid a repeat of that.

This could be a close encounter that could go down to the wire, but Gauff should be able to get past Putintseva.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.

