Madrid Open 2022: Danielle Collins vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (6) Danielle Collins vs Bianca Andreescu

Date: 1 May 2022.

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Madrid, Spain.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €6,744,165

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Danielle Collins vs Bianca Andreescu preview

Sixth seed Danielle Collins and former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will lock horns in a blockbuster second-round clash at the Madrid Open on Sunday.

Collins made a thunderous start to the season with a run to her first-ever Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. After being forced to retire from her Dubai opener due to dizziness, the American returned to action in Miami.

With three solid wins, the World No. 8 reached the quarterfinals before falling to eventual runner-up Naomi Osaka.

Collins has now started her clay season in Madrid this week. She weathered the storm in the first set against Monica Puig and then ran through the second to complete a 7-5, 6-0 win on Friday.

The 28-year-old will be eager to replicate the performance against Andreescu.

Bianca Andreescu in action at the Madrid Open

Andreescu, meanwhile, has returned to the tour after a six-month hiatus to deal with mental health concerns. Her first tournament on return was the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart last week, where the Canadian won her first round match before losing to Aryna Sabalenka in three sets.

Currently placed at the 111th position, the 21-year-old is improving with every match. Andreescu began her debut Madrid campaign on Friday against Alison Riske. While she made a good start by pocketing the first set, the American bounced back to level the match.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



"But I just switched something on in the 3rd, b/c that's basically how I want to play. So I want to be able to consistently play that way.” Andreescu: “In my next match, I want to work more on my composure. I felt like that got the best of me a little bit in the 2nd set."But I just switched something on in the 3rd, b/c that's basically how I want to play. So I want to be able to consistently play that way.” #MMOPEN Andreescu: “In my next match, I want to work more on my composure. I felt like that got the best of me a little bit in the 2nd set."But I just switched something on in the 3rd, b/c that's basically how I want to play. So I want to be able to consistently play that way.” #MMOPEN https://t.co/LY9q1GdVBh

Andreescu then hit her peak form to grab the third set and the match, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

Danielle Collins vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

Collins and Andreescu have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Danielle Collins vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Bianca Andreescu +135 +2.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-110) Danielle Collins -175 -2.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-125)

Danielle Collins vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

Andreescu serves at the Madrid Open

Although Collins is the higher ranked player in this clash, she has been sidelined with injury multiple times this year, limiting her to just four tournaments so far. A neck injury put her out of action at Charleston and the Billie Jean Cup and the rust was evident when Collins squared off against Puig in the Madrid first round.

The American couldn't hold on to her lead in the first set and it took her some time to get into the groove. It thus remains to be seen how she turns up against Andreescu.

Collins, a former Roland Garros quarterfinalist, plays a highly aggressive brand of tennis by taking the ball early. However, if she makes a slow start, it could put her in trouble against a player of Andreescu's caliber.

Stephanie Myles @OpenCourt Onto round 2 for Andreescu, who will face Danielle Collins.



Riske isn't a top-shelf clay-counter (her career winning % is just over 30%. But she's a great competitor, and it's a quality win. Onto round 2 for Andreescu, who will face Danielle Collins.Riske isn't a top-shelf clay-counter (her career winning % is just over 30%. But she's a great competitor, and it's a quality win. https://t.co/gx6USYCFHq

The Canadian, too, has struggled for rhythm in the three matches she has played so far this year but her competitive spirit has helped her get a win in two of those. In terms of playing style, Andreescu has more variety than Collins with high tactical acumen. If she can serve well, the former US Open champion certainly does stand a chance of upsetting the sixth seed.

Prediction: Andreescu to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan