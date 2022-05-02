Madrid Open 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Anhelina Kalinina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (9) Emma Raducanu vs Anhelina Kalinina.

Date: 03 May 2022.

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Madrid, Spain.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $6,575,560.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Emma Raducanu vs Anhelina Kalinina preview

Raducanu at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will take on World No. 37 Anhelina Kalinina in the third round of the 2022 Madrid Open on Tuesday.

Raducanu's debut in Madrid has gone rather well so far, though she momentarily looked to be in trouble during her first-round clash against Tereza Martincova. The teenager had to save a couple of set points en route to winning the opening set, but dominated the rest of the match to win 7-6 (3), 6-0.

Raducanu played a much better match in the second round. Up against fellow teenager Marta Kostyuk, the Brit was at her dominant best as she won 6-2, 6-1 to reach the third round. Despite her relative inexperience on clay, she has adapted quite well to the demands of the surface so far.

wta @WTA games!







#MMOPEN Dropping onlygames! @EmmaRaducanu is all smiles as she continues her straight-sets run in Madrid Dropping only 3⃣ games!🇬🇧 @EmmaRaducanu is all smiles as she continues her straight-sets run in Madrid 😃#MMOPEN https://t.co/p0su2UreoU

Anhelina Kalinina at the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open.

Anhelina Kalinina has been on a giant-killing spree in Madrid, having knocked out two Grand Slam champions so far.

She defeated 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round. The Ukrainian led 5-0 in the opening set, but needed to serve four times to clinch it. The second set was more straightforward as she won 7-5, 6-3.

wta @WTA



Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina takes out No.7 seed st Top 10 win!



#MMOPEN Continuing her riseUkraine's Anhelina Kalinina takes out No.7 seed Muguruza , 6-3, 6-0 to earn herst Top 10 win! Continuing her rise 📈🇺🇦 Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina takes out No.7 seed Muguruza, 6-3, 6-0 to earn her 1️⃣st Top 10 win!#MMOPEN https://t.co/53teWiv8SU

Kalinina faced two-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza in the second round. The Spaniard was cheered loudly by the home crowd, but that didn't affect the 25-year-old at all as she cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 victory.

She'll now be aiming to win a third consecutive match against a Grand Slam winner.

Also Check Out :- Tennis Results Today

Emma Raducanu vs Anhelina Kalinina head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Emma Raducanu vs Anhelina Kalinina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Emma Raducanu -150 +1.5 (-350) Over 21.5 (-105) Anhelina Kalinina +115 -1.5 (+230) Under 21.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Emma Raducanu vs Anhelina Kalinina prediction

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Both players' progression throughout the tournament has been quite similar so far. A challenging opening round contest was followed by a dominant second-round win. Neither of them have dropped a set yet as well.

Kalinina hit 26 winners and 20 unforced errors in her previous match, while Raducanu managed an impressive 14 winners to just five unforced errors. Neither of them lost serve as well, but the Ukrainian did face six break points while the teenager didn't let her opponent get even a whiff on her serve.

Heading into this contest, they seem evenly matched, but Kalinina is the more experienced player, especially on clay. She has a solid baseline game and is quite at home on clay. Kalinina will certainly put more pressure on Raducanu compared to her previous opponents.

The Ukrainian's serve could lead to her downfall, however, especially given how effective her opponent has been during return games so far.

Raducanu has played some of her best tennis at this year's Madrid Open since winning the US Open last year. She seems more confident in her game now and has made a smooth transition to clay. The Brit's serve is working quite well and she's hitting her groundstrokes with precision.

After a tough start to the year, Raducanu seems to have found her footing and seems to be getting better with every match. The teenager should be able to withstand her opponent's challenge to progress further.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets.

Also Check Out :-Madrid Open 2022 Schedule

Edited by Anantaajith Ra