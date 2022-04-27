Madrid Open 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Tereza Martincova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (9) Emma Raducanu vs Tereza Martincova.

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Madrid, Spain.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $6,575,560.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Emma Raducanu vs Tereza Martincova preview

Raducanu at the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will take on World No. 49 Tereza Martincova in the first round of the 2022 Madrid Open.

Raducanu played her first couple of matches on clay this year when she made her debut at the Billie Jean King Cup a couple of weeks ago. She defeated Tereza Martincova in straight sets, but lost to 2019 Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-1.

Raducanu then played her first WTA tournament on clay at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She defeated Storm Sanders quite easily in the first round, but needed three sets to get past Tamara Korpatsch after that. The teenager then lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Regardless, it was a good tournament for Raducanu and she has shown plenty of promise in her few matches on clay.

Martincova at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

Tereza Martincova's clay season has been pretty underwhelming so far. In the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, she lost to Raducanu in straight sets. She then competed at the Istanbul Cup, where she was the eighth seed. Martincova was up against World No. 68 Anna Bondar in the first round, but lost 6-4, 7-5.

Tennis Championship Istanbul @TennisChampIst Anna Bondar books her spot in second round after beating Tereza Martincova 6-4, 7-5



#tennischampistanbul Anna Bondar books her spot in second round after beatingTereza Martincova 6-4, 7-5 🇭🇺Anna Bondar books her spot in second round after beating 🇨🇿 Tereza Martincova 6-4, 7-5#tennischampistanbul https://t.co/iZcYQWCSiV

She hasn't had a great year so far outside of the clay season as well, as her record for the year stands at 6-9. However, Martincova did reach two finals in doubles back in January at the two WTA 250 events held in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu vs Tereza Martincova head-to-head

The two have faced off just once before, with Raducanu leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their only encounter so far 7-5, 7-5 a couple of weeks ago at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

Emma Raducanu vs Tereza Martincova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Emma Raducanu -185 +1.5 (-450) Over 21.5 (-105) Tereza Martincova +140 -1.5 (+280) Under 21.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Emma Raducanu vs Tereza Martincova prediction

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

Both players are making their debuts at the Madrid Open and it's going to end on a sour note for one of them.

Martincova is currently on a three-match losing streak, while Raducanu has put up a decent showing in Stuttgart. The teenager will be favored to win to come through this clash.

The duo faced off only a couple of weeks ago and will know what to expect against each other. Martincova put up a stern challenge, but Raducanu held her nerve to close the match in two sets back then.

The Czech isn't at her best on clay, but is still a tough opponent to get past. While the red dirt gives players slightly more time to line up their shots, the conditions in Madrid are a little faster.

This suits Raducanu's game as she loves taking the ball early. The teenager prefers her backhand to do most of the heavy lifting, so Martincova could try to target her forehand to see if it holds up under constant pressure.

Raducanu has failed to close out a few matches from winning positions this year. This could hand Martincova a lifeline to make a comeback so the Brit will need to remain focused until the job is done. But she seems quite confident on clay despite her relative inexperience and is likely to emerge unscathed from this contest.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra