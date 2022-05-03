Madrid Open 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (10) Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur

Date: 4 May 2022

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €6,744,165

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur preview

Sinner at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

10th seed Jannik Sinner will square off against World No. 22 Alex de Minaur in the second round of the 2022 Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Sinner has been one of the most consistent players on tour this year. He kicked off his clay season with a quarter-final run at the Monte-Carlo Masters. At the Madrid Open, the Italian was put through the wringer by Tommy Paul in the first round.

Sinner was up a break in the opening set, but was broken while serving for it. The Italian eventually lost the set in a tie-break. He was on the backfoot in the second set, but staged a remarkable comeback. He saved two match points as Paul served for the match at 5-4 and secured a break of serve to level the score. He saved another match point on his own serve at 6-5. The Italian then won the tie-break to clinch the second set.

The deciding set was pretty straightforward. Sinner carried the momentum from the previous set and raced to a 4-1 lead, serving out the match comfortably for a 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-3 victory.

#MMOPEN Jannik Houdini strikes again @janniksin saves THREE match points to defeat Tommy Paul in Madrid, 6-7 7-6 6-3. Jannik Houdini strikes again 💥@janniksin saves THREE match points to defeat Tommy Paul in Madrid, 6-7 7-6 6-3. #MMOPEN https://t.co/gmY3lc8g7G

Alex de Minaur at the 2022 Barcelona Open

Alex de Minaur lost in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, but rebounded in style by reaching the semifinals of the Barcelona Open. He almost made it to the final as he held a couple of match points against Carlos Alcaraz in their semi-final clash, but failed to close out the match.

De Minaur had to dig deep in his first-round encounter at the Madrid Open. The Australian overcame a second-set stumble to defeat Pedro Martinez 7-6(2), 1-6, 6-3.

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

The duo have faced off thrice before, with Sinner leading the head-to-head 3-0. He won their most recent contest in straight sets in the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open. This is set to be their first meeting on clay.

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jannik Sinner -200 +1.5 (-550) Over 22.5 (-100) Alex de Minaur +160 -1.5 (+320) Under 22.5 (-145)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Sinner at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Given Sinner's consistent results throughout the year, he'll be favored to win this contest. The 20-year-old has displayed the mental fortitude of a seasoned veteran on numerous occasions this year. The first-round win in Madrid was the fourth time this season he has emerged victorious after saving match points.

Sinner's game makes him a threat on all surfaces. He'll look to dictate proceedings with his backhand, though his forehand is more than reliable.

De Minaur's speed and court coverage make it difficult for his opponents to win easy points. But the Australian will need to take a proactive approach if he wants to beat the Italian for the first time.

Sinner has played some of his best tennis this season and has been extremely consistent without winning any silverware. The Italian has been too good for de Minaur in the past and history is likely to repeat itself on Wednesday.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala