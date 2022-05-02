Madrid Open 2022: Jessica Pegula vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (12) Jessica Pegula vs Bianca Andreescu

Date: 3 May 2022

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $6,575,560

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Pegula vs Bianca Andreescu preview

Jessica Pegula at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

World No. 14 Jessica Pegula is set to lock horns with 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the third round of the 2022 Madrid Open on Tuesday.

Pegula was one point away from defeat in the first round. She saved a match point in the deciding set against Camila Giorgi to score a hard-fought 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 win. The American even saved four break points as she served for the match.

Pegula had a much easier time in the second round. Up against veteran Kaia Kanepi, she defeated the Estonian 6-3, 6-3. She has now reached the third round of the Madrid Open for the second time in her career.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Jessica Pegula and WTA 1000s.



Since the start of 2021, Pegula has made the Round of 16 or better at 10 of 11 WTA 1000 events, including 2 SFs at 2021 Montreal and 2022 Miami.



With wins over Camila Giorgi and Kaia Kanepi, Pegula returns to Madrid’s R16.



Faces Andreescu. Jessica Pegula and WTA 1000s. Since the start of 2021, Pegula has made the Round of 16 or better at 10 of 11 WTA 1000 events, including 2 SFs at 2021 Montreal and 2022 Miami. With wins over Camila Giorgi and Kaia Kanepi, Pegula returns to Madrid’s R16. Faces Andreescu. https://t.co/YrSSYAql78

Andreescu at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Bianca Andreescu seems to be back to her best in only the second tournament since her comeback. Her first event of the season was the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she lost in the second round to Aryna Sabalenka in three sets.

At the Madrid Open, Alison Riske put up a fight but was no match for the Canadian, who won 6-4, 3-6, 6-0. Andreescu was up against 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in the second round. While the match was expected to be competitive, the 2019 US Open winner handed her opponent a 6-1, 6-1 beatdown.

wta @WTA







#MMOPEN Flying through to the final 16 🦋 @Bandreescu_ dispatches No.8 seed Collins, 6-1, 6-1, marking her 1st Top 10 win since defeating Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open! Flying through to the final 16 🦋🇨🇦 @Bandreescu_ dispatches No.8 seed Collins, 6-1, 6-1, marking her 1st Top 10 win since defeating Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open!#MMOPEN https://t.co/hxBB8jT0qN

It has been a memorable debut for Andreescu so far and she'll be keen to continue her winning ways in the Spanish capital.

Jessica Pegula vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

The two have faced off just once before, with Andreescu leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their only encounter in three sets at the 2019 Newport Beach WTA 125k event.

Jessica Pegula vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jessica Pegula -110 +1.5 (-275) Over 21.5 (-120) Bianca Andreescu -115 -1.5 (+190) Under 21.5 (-115)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Jessica Pegula vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

Andreescu at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Andreescu sent a warning to the rest of the field with her second-round win. Despite being away from the tour for six months, she hasn't needed much time to find her form. It could only be a matter of time before she's back at the top of the rankings.

Pegula has recorded consistent results of late. The American's rise to the top has been slow and steady. Last year, she scored seven wins over top-10 players. While Andreescu isn't a top-ranked player at the moment, she certainly seems to be playing like one.

The Canadian has been crushing it during return games, so the pressure will be on Pegula to serve consistently well or risk falling behind. Andreescu's groundstrokes have also been on point, with consistent deep returns that have pushed her opponents far behind the baseline.

Pegula is quite steady, but she'll need to bring something extra to the table if she wants to get the better of the young Canadian. The 12th seed is rarely, if ever, intimidated by her opponents and it is difficult to hit through her. She showed immense mental strength during her first-round win over Giorgi.

It's likely to be a fairly competitive match between two great players, but Andreescu seems to have found her groove. The 2019 US Open champion should be able to edge out her opponent to advance further.

Pick: Bianca Andreescu to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala