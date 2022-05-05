Madrid Open 2022: Jessica Pegula vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (12) Jessica Pegula vs Jil Teichmann.

Date: 5 May 2022.

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Madrid, Spain.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Match timing: Not before 9 pm local time, 7 pm GMT, 3 pm EST, 12.30 am IST

Prize money: €6,744,165.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Jessica Pegula vs Jil Teichmann preview

12th seed Jessica Pegula will aim for a berth in the Madrid Open final when she takes on World No. 35 Jil Teichmann on Thursday.

World No. 14 Pegula has had a decent season so far, reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the semifinals in Miami. However, her first tournament on clay in Charleston last month ended in the Round of 16.

The American has bounced back strongly this week in Madrid with four wins to reach the last four. Pegula showed tremendous resilience to save a match point in her first-round win over Camila Giorgi. She also halted the run of comeback queen Bianca Andreescu in the pre-quarterfinals.

WTA Insider



The American survived a breakfest in the quarterfinals against home hope Sara Sorribes Tormo to emerge victorious 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The American survived a breakfest in the quarterfinals against home hope Sara Sorribes Tormo to emerge victorious 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Teichmann in action at the Madrid Open

Teichmann, meanwhile, made a poor start to the season before rebounding in Dubai with a run to the quarterfinals from the qualifiers.

However, she managed a grand total of just three wins in her next four tournaments.

The World No. 35 seems to have regained her confidence in the Spanish capital this week. Teichmann hasn't dropped a set so far in four matches, knocking out three-time champion Petra Kvitova, 16th seed Elena Rybakina, 17th seed Leylah Fernandez and Anhelina Kalinina.

WTA Insider



The Barcelona-born Swiss defeats Anhelina Kalinina 63 64 and will face either Jessica Pegula or Sara Sorribes Tormo for a spot in her 2nd WTA 1000 final (2021 Cincinnati).



After such strong performances, the southpaw will be raring to go when she meets Pegula in the semifinals.

After such strong performances, the southpaw will be raring to go when she meets Pegula in the semifinals.

Jessica Pegula vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

Pegula and Teichmann have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Jessica Pegula vs Jil Teichmann odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jil Teichmann +115 +1.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-115) Jessica Pegula -145 -1.5 (-125) Under 21.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Teichmann in action at the Madrid Open

Although Teichmann is the lower-ranked player in this clash, she holds a slight edge over Pegula. The high-altitude conditions in Madrid suit the Swiss, who loves playing on clay. Both of her titles so far have come on this surface.

The lefty will look to serve out wide and move forward to finish points at the net. Teichmann also has excellent movement and court coverage, which held her get on top of the opponents in longer exchanges.

For the aggressive Pegula to have any chance against Teichmann, she will need to serve well and cut down on her unforced errors. Her serve was a liability in her last match against Sorribes Tormo as she landed just 54% of her first serves and won 47% of those points.

She also conceded five breaks of serve. Against Teichmann, who has such a strong claycourt pedigree, Pegula cannot afford to dig herself into a similar hole.

The Swiss is also the only player not to have dropped a set this week, which will further boost her confidence.

Prediction: Jil Teichmann to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra