Madrid Open 2022: Maria Sakkari vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (4) Maria Sakkari vs Daria Kasatkina

Date: 1 May 2022

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $6,575,560

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Maria Sakkari vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Maria Sakkari at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Fourth seed Maria Sakkari will take on World No. 23 Daria Kasatkina in the second round of the 2022 Madrid Open on Sunday.

Sakkari kicked off her campaign in Madrid with a tough three-set win over Madison Keys. Both players held serve in the opening set, leading to a tie-break. The Greek wasted the solitary set point she had, while Keys needed three of her own to clinch the first set.

Sakkari secured a solitary break of serve in the sixth game of the second set. She held on to that advantage to win the set and take the match to a decider. Keys jumped to a 2-0 lead in the final set, but the World No. 5 soon leveled the score. The American lost serve to trail 3-4, but immediately broke Sakkari in the next game to even the score at 4-4.

Keys led 40-0 on her own serve in the next game, but lost the next five points to get broken. Sakkari then closed out the match to complete a 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-4 comeback win.

wta @WTA







#MMOPEN A 1-2 punch then a punch of the air @mariasakkari battles back from a set down to defeat Keys in the opening round. A 1-2 punch then a punch of the air 💪🇬🇷 @mariasakkari battles back from a set down to defeat Keys in the opening round.#MMOPEN https://t.co/tt0Jn3vvLF

Daria Kasatkina at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Daria Kasatkina also needed to stage a comeback to advance to the second round. Up against Anna Bondar in the first round, she led 4-2 in the opening set. However, she dropped the next four games to lose the set.

Kasatkina raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set, but Bondar clawed her way back into the match and leveled the score at 4-4. However, the Russian piled on the pressure as her opponent served to stay in the match at 5-4. She secured a break of serve and won the set.

Bondar took a 3-1 lead in the deciding set, but couldn't hold on to her advantage. Kasatkina reeled off the final five games of the match to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Maria Sakkari vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Kasatkina leads Sakkari 3-0 in the head-to-head. She won their last encounter at the 2018 Canadian Open in three sets.

Maria Sakkari vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Maria Sakkari -225 +1.5 (-550) Over 21.5 (-105) Daria Kasatkina +170 -1.5 (+330) Under 21.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Maria Sakkari vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Maria Sakkari at the 2022 Miami Open.

While Kasatkina has a winning record against Sakkari so far, a lot has changed since their previous meeting. Their career paths have flipped since 2018, as the Russian had her breakthrough season and reached the top 10.

Kasatkina has hit roadblocks in terms of progression in achievements/rankings while Sakkari has steadily risen up the ranks to become a top-10 mainstay with her consistent results. Both players showed commendable mental fortitude to stage a comeback in their first-round matches, but were far from their best.

Sakkari hit just 14 winners, compared to 49 unforced errors. The Greek will need to fine tune her aggressive brand of tennis. While her powerful groundstrokes are a huge weapon, she'll need to time her shots perfectly and not pull the trigger too early. Some patience will help Sakkari extend rallies if needed and avoid unforced errors.

While the Russian hits with considerably less power than her opponent, she mixes it up quite well. She uses the court quite well to move her opponents and doesn't let them settle into a rhythm. Kasatkina's style of play could frustrate Sakkari into committing errors. But the Greek is likely to step up her game going forward and should be able to navigate a tricky opponent to secure the win.

Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan