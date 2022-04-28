Madrid Open 2022: Maria Sakkari vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (4) Maria Sakkari vs Madison Keys

Date: 29 April 2022

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $6,575,560

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Maria Sakkari vs Madison Keys preview

Sakkari at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Fourth seed Maria Sakkari will square off against World No. 22 Madison Keys in the first round of the 2022 Madrid Open on Friday.

Sakkari had a successful hardcourt swing, reaching the finals in St. Petersburg and Indian Wells along with a semi-final run in Qatar. She also reached a career-high ranking of No. 3 as a result of her consistent performances.

However, the Greek has struggled for form over the last few weeks. Sakkari failed to win a match at the Miami Open, going down to Beatriz Haddad Maia in three sets in her opener.

She kicked off her clay season at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. After an opening-round bye, she took on Laura Siegemund in the second round. However, she ended up retiring midway through the second set due to physical issues.

Having shaken off her fitness concerns, Sakkari will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Spanish capital.

Porsche Tennis @PorscheTennis



#porschetennis #PTGP22 Maria Sakkari is forced to retire. Laura Siegemund advances to the quarter finals. Get well soon, Maria! Maria Sakkari is forced to retire. Laura Siegemund advances to the quarter finals. Get well soon, Maria! #porschetennis #PTGP22 https://t.co/sadnBrvc6a

Madison Keys at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Madison Keys, meanwhile, started the year in fantastic fashion, winning the title at the Adelaide International and reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. She soon had a letdown, losing in the first round of her next two tournaments.

The American reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Open, but failed to get past the opening hurdle in Miami.

Madison Keys @Madison_Keys



A great couple of training weeks Next stop Madrid! After a morning of practice in the heat 🫠 the @VolvoCarUSA cooling seats are soooA great couple of training weeksNext stop Madrid! After a morning of practice in the heat 🫠 the @VolvoCarUSA cooling seats are sooo 💯A great couple of training weeks ✅ Next stop Madrid! https://t.co/gtEqOvVam9

Keys commenced her clay season at the Charleston Open. After a first-round bye, she defeated Ulrikke Eikeri quite comfortably in the second round, before losing to Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

The 27-year-old has performed fairly well on clay in the past and will hope to rediscover her early-season form when she launches her campaign in Madrid.

Maria Sakkari vs Madison Keys head-to-head

Sakkari leads Keys 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Qatar Open in straight sets.

Maria Sakkari vs Madison Keys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Maria Sakkari -190 +1.5 (-450) Over 21.5 (-115) Madison Keys +145 -1.5 (+290) Under 21.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Maria Sakkari vs Madison Keys prediction

Maria Sakkari at the 2022 Australian Open.

Neither player has a great record in Madrid. Keys has won just three matches in eight appearances so far in the Spanish capital, with her last victory coming way back in 2016. Sakkari's record is just as poor, with two wins and three losses.

But their record in Madrid is not an accurate reflection of their abilities on clay. Keys and Sakkari are former Roland Garros semifinalists and have won titles on clay.

Keys is one of the hardest hitters on the tour and has the ability to blow any opponent off the court. However, she can be quite inconsistent and the lack of a plan B has caused her downfall on many occasions.

Sakkari is also a powerful striker, but might have to be a bit more patient in the rallies against Keys. The Greek has been the more consistent player over the past few months and her record against Keys will give her an added boost.

Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram