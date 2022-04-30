Madrid Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's projected path to the final

Novak Djokovic's upcoming title defense at Roland Garros is slowly picking up some momentum. He returned to the tour at the Monte-Carlo Masters after a couple of months on the sidelines due to vaccine mandates. His comeback was rather shortlived, as he lost his second round match to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three sets.

Djokovic performed a bit better at the Serbia Open, where he managed to reach the final, losing to Andrey Rublev in three sets. All of his matches in the tournament went the distance. The World No. 1 is clearly far from his best, but should be able to play more matches in Madrid and Rome to reach his best.

Djokovic is a three-time champion at the Madrid Open, winning his most recent title there in 2019. Here's a look at the players the Serb will have to go through to triumph in the Spanish capital for the fourth time.

Novak Djokovic's likely 2nd-round opponent - Gael Monfils

After a first-round bye, Djokovic will likely open his campaign against World No. 21 Gael Monfils.

Monfils will take on wildcard Carlos Gimeno Valero in the first round. The Spaniard is making his ATP main draw debut and given his inexperience, isn't likely to put up much of a fight against an experienced player like Monfils.

Djokovic owns a dominant 17-0 record against Monfils. While their last few encounters have been close affairs, the Serb is likely to extend his head-to-head against Monfils.

Novak Djokovic's likely 3rd-round opponent - Denis Shapovalov / Andy Murray/Dominic Thiem

Djokovic is likely to face Denis Shapovalov or Andy Murray in the third round. The World No. 1 leads 7-0 in the head-to-head against the Canadian.

Murray and Djokovic have had close encounters in Madrid and Rome when they were at their best. However, given the Brit's recent results, it doesn't look like he'll trouble his archrival too much.

Dominic Thiem is another candidate to reach the third round, but the Austrian hasn't won a match since returning from his injury layoff in March.

Novak Djokovic's likely quarter-final opponent - Casper Ruud

If the World No. 1 makes it to the last eight, he could face Casper Ruud. The Norwegian is one of the best claycourt players of his generation. He has already won six titles on the surface, including one this year. He also reached the semifinals in Madrid last year.

Ruud won the Argentina Open in February and arrives in Madrid after reaching the quarterfinals in Barcelona and Munich. Djokovic will need to bring his best if he wants to progress further.

Novak Djokovic's likely semi-final opponent - Rafael Nadal or Carlos Alcaraz

Should Djokovic reach the semifinals, he could meet one of the two best players of the season, Rafael Nadal or Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal was on a roll before injury halted his momentum. The Spaniard has already made a successful comeback from a foot injury on hardcourts this year. With the former World No. 1 now embarking on another comeback, this time on his favored surface, he could be even more dangerous.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Djokovic vs Ruud

Nadal vs Alcaraz

Rublev vs Tsitsipas

Auger-Aliassime vs Zverev



Who you backing? 2022 #MMOPEN projected quarter-finals (by seeding):Djokovic vs RuudNadal vs AlcarazRublev vs TsitsipasAuger-Aliassime vs ZverevWho you backing? 2022 #MMOPEN projected quarter-finals (by seeding):🇷🇸 Djokovic vs Ruud 🇳🇴🇪🇸 Nadal vs Alcaraz 🇪🇸Rublev vs Tsitsipas 🇬🇷🇨🇦 Auger-Aliassime vs Zverev 🇩🇪Who you backing?

Alcaraz's sensational rise to the top has taken the tennis world by storm. He has won two titles on clay this year. The teenager and Djokovic were slated to clash in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters as well, but both failed to win a match at the tournament.

Novak Djokovic's likely opponent in the final -

Alexander Zverev / Stefanos Tsitsipas

Defending champion Alexander Zverev's season has been average and a little underwhelming. As the top seed in Munich, he was upset by Holger Rune in straight sets in the second round. But the German often comes to life in big tournaments.

Zverev has enjoyed considerable success in Madrid and has beaten Djokovic in several matches outside of Grand Slams.

Tsitsipas commenced his clay season by successfully defending his Monte-Carlo Masters title. He then reached the quarterfinals in Barcelona and lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. The Greek is yet to defeat Djokovic on clay, losing all four of their encounters on the surface.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan