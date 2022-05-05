Madrid Open 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (8) Ons Jabeur vs (Q) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: 5 May 2022.

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Madrid, Spain.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Match timing: Not before 1.30 pm local time, 11.30 am GMT, 7.30 am EST, 5 pm IST

Prize money: €6,744,165.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Ons Jabeur vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Eighth seed Ons Jabeur and Russian qualifier Ekaterina Alexandrova will square off on Thursday for a final berth at the Madrid Open up for grabs.

World No. 10 Jabeur has had a terrific clay season so far. After finishing as the runner-up to Belinda Bencic in three sets at Charleston, the Tunisian reached the quarterfinals in Stuttgart last month.

She has now brought that momentum to Madrid this week. In her last two matches, the 27-year-old has beaten players who have posed a problem for her in the past - Belinda Bencic and Simona Halep.

wta @WTA



An outstanding performance from



#MMOPEN ONS EN FUEGOAn outstanding performance from @Ons_Jabeur as she powers past Halep, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final 4! ONS EN FUEGO 🔥An outstanding performance from 🇹🇳 @Ons_Jabeur as she powers past Halep, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final 4!#MMOPEN https://t.co/OOGnVK16rE

While the win over the Swiss came in three sets, Jabeur blew Halep off the court with a scintillating performance in the quarterfinals. She needed just 67 minutes to notch a 6-3, 6-2 win over the former World No. 1 to advance to the Madrid semifinal for the first time in her career.

Ekaterina Alexandrova celebrates her quarterfinal win at the Madrid Open

Up next for Jabeur is an opponent who also has a dominant head-to-head against her.

Former World No. 25 Ekaterina Alexandrova may have made a poor start to the season but she has rediscovered her rhythm once the tour has shifted to clay.

The Russian made the semifinals in Charleston last month and has been able to show that same belief and courage during her matches this week in Madrid.

Starting in the qualifiers, the 27-year-old has now won six matches in a row to reach the biggest semifinal of her career. In her quarterfinal clash against Amanda Anisimova on Wednesday, Alexandrova fell behind by a break twice in the first set but managed to regroup in time to take a 6-4, 6-3 win.

WTARussians @WTArussians WTA1000 SEMIFINALIST!



Ekaterina Alexandrova stuns Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3 to reach her first career WTA1000 semifinal at the Mutua Madrid Open, continuing her run from qualifying!



Pretty unbelievable that this breakthrough came on her least favourite surface! Davai Katya! WTA1000 SEMIFINALIST!Ekaterina Alexandrova stuns Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3 to reach her first career WTA1000 semifinal at the Mutua Madrid Open, continuing her run from qualifying!Pretty unbelievable that this breakthrough came on her least favourite surface! Davai Katya! https://t.co/OlR0IKwjIh

She will now hope to replicate that effort against familiar foe Jabeur in their last-four clash.

Ons Jabeur vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Alexandrova leads 6-1 in the head-to-head against Jabeur. The Russian has won their last four meetings in a row. Jabeur's only win over Alexandrova came in three sets at Zhuhai in 2017.

Ons Jabeur vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ekaterina Alexandrova +155 +3.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-110) Ons Jabeur -190 -3.5 (-115) Under 21.5 (-130)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Ons Jabeur vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Jabeur in action at the Madrid Open

The head-to-head record doesn't favor Jabeur at all, but going by her ranking and recent run of form, the Tunisian might fare better against Alexandrova this time around.

The Russian's last completed win over Jabeur came in 2018 in Budapest. Since then, they have met once more in Moscow last year, but Jabeur retired mid-way through match.

The Tunisian has made rapid strides in the last couple of years, reaching two Grand Slam quarterfinals. Having thrashed Halep in the last eight this week, she will have lots of confidence coming into this contest.

Jabeur put up an outstanding performance against the Romanian, perfectly punctuating her feisty groundstrokes with dropshots to throw Halep off her rhythm. She was able to win 78% points off her first serve against Halep and she will need to replicate her serving performance if she wants to snap her losing streak against Alexandrova.

The Russian, on her part, grabbed 75% of her first-serve points against Anisimova and was able to summon her big serves under pressure. She will once again look to hit Jabeur off the court with her aggressive brand of tennis, but if the eighth seed can incorporate her variety smartly, she could stop the Russian juggernaut.

Alexandrova has also played two more matches than Jabeur this week and that could take a toll on her should the contest go the distance.

Prediction: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan