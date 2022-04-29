Madrid Open 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Varvara Gracheva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (8) Ons Jabeur vs (Q) Varvara Gracheva

Date: 30 April 2022

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $6,575,560

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ons Jabeur vs Varvara Gracheva preview

Ons Jabuer at the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

World No. 10 Ons Jabeur will square off against qualifier Varvara Gracheva in the second round of the 2022 Madrid Open on Saturday.

Jabeur kicked off her campaign in Madrid with a 7-6(9), 6-1 win over Jasmine Paolini. She initially found herself on the backfoot, trailing 3-1 in the first. But the Tunisian fought hard to level the score at 4-4. The duo then traded service breaks over the next four games, leading to a tie-break.

Jabeur needed five set points to clinch the opener as Paolini fought tooth and nail. The World No. 10 raised her level in the second set and the Italian didn't put up much resistance, going down 6-1.

Jabeur reached the third round upon her Madrid debut last year and will be aiming to better that result this time around.

wta @WTA



The No.8 seed gets past Paolini, 7-6(9), 6-1.



#MMOPEN Jabeur slides through to the second roundThe No.8 seed gets past Paolini, 7-6(9), 6-1. Jabeur slides through to the second round 👊The No.8 seed gets past Paolini, 7-6(9), 6-1.#MMOPEN https://t.co/QpMFtXPTcT

Varvara Gracheva at the 2021 US Open

Varvara Gracheva defeated Maddison Inglis and Heather Watson in straight sets during the qualifying rounds to book her spot in the main draw. This was her first appearance in the main draw of a WTA 1000 tournament, where she was drawn against 2022 Australian Open quarterfinalist Alize Cornet in the first round.

Gracheva lost the opening set rather tamely. She fell behind in the second set as well, but raised her level to break Cornet's serve as she tried to close out the match at 5-4. The Russian won the next three games to take the match into a decider.

Ed Salmon @fogmount Qualifier Varvara Gracheva is hit-or-miss but comes back from 3-5 in both the 2nd and 3rd sets to beat a mostly passive Cornet, 16 75 75 in 2h43m. Qualifier Varvara Gracheva is hit-or-miss but comes back from 3-5 in both the 2nd and 3rd sets to beat a mostly passive Cornet, 16 75 75 in 2h43m.

The final set mirrored the second one. Gracheva trailed yet again, but capitalized on Cornet's nerves as she failed to close out the match at 5-4 once more. The 21-year-old then won three games on the trot to complete at 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 comeback win. This was her maiden victory at the WTA 1000 level.

Ons Jabeur vs Varvara Gracheva head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Ons Jabeur vs Varvara Gracheva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur -800 +1.5 (-2500) Over 19.5 (-105) Varvara Gracheva +500 -1.5 (+775) Under 19.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Ons Jabeur vs Varvara Gracheva prediction

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 Qatar Open

Given the vast gulf in their rankings and experience, Jabeur will be the overwhelming favorite to win this encounter. Gracheva is still finding her footing on the tour and has won just four main-draw matches this season.

Jabeur has been quite consistent this year, with a majority of her defeats coming against top-ranked players. One exception was her loss to Daria Saville at the Indian Wells Open in March.

The Tunisian is a solid player on clay and her versatility makes her a dangerous opponent. She has plenty of tricks up her sleeve, from utilizing frequent drop shots to slices. But with so many tools in her arsenal, it has also become her downfall at times.

Jabeur's shot selection can be puzzling at times, often gifting her opponents easy points at important junctures. Her serve in the previous match was rather average, which is an area Gracheva would be eager to capitalize on.

Gracheva's got a solid baseline game and showed tremendous fighting spirit in her first-round match against Cornet. However, getting past Jabeur, who is playing some of her best tennis this season, might prove to be a step too far for the young Russian.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala