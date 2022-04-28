Madrid Open 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Petra Kvitova vs Jil Teichmann

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Date: 29 April, 2022

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $6,575,560

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Jil Teichmann preview

Three-time former champion Petra Kvitova will take on Jil Teichmann in the first-round at the 2022 Madrid Open on Friday.

Kvitova comes into the tournament having made first-round exits in her last two main draw appearances. While she was forced to retire in Charleston against Magdalena Frech, the Czech narrowly lost to Karolina Pliskova in Stuttgart.

While Kvitova has more match wins than any other active WTA player in Madrid, her recent form has been poor and she will be hoping to rediscover her best tennis.

Teichman has a 1-1 record clay in 2022 so far.

Teichmann, meanwhile, has also struggled with her form of late. The Swiss player has not won back-to-back matches since the Middle East swing back in February and has a poor 1-1 record on clay in 2022 so far.

Playing in Istanbul last week, Teichmann beat Greet Minnen in the opening round before losing to Julie Grabher.

Petra Kvitova vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

Kvitova and Teichmann have split their last two career meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. The Czech was forced to retire from their first encounter in Dubai last year, but won their first completed match in Ostrava.

Petra Kvitova vs Jil Teichmann odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jil Teichmann +125 +2.5 (-115) Over 20.5 (+100) Petra Kvitova -160 -2.5 (-115) Under 20.5 (-145)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Petra Kvitova vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Kvitova enjoys playing in the court conditions in Madrid.

Injury issues have kept Kvitova from finding her groove in 2022 and even though she has shown flashes of her best tennis, consistency has eluded her completely.

The Czech does possess the power to hit past most opponents, and her game is well-suited for higher-altitude playing conditions in Madrid as the ball moves faster through the air. Kvitova prefers to take control of rallies from the baseline with her aggressive style of play. The Czech player will look to avoid double faults and unforced errors against Teichmann.

Kvitova will need to be wary of Teichmann's dogged game. The Swiss player is a solid counterpuncher and possesses the ability to mix things up using backhand slices and dropshots. Teichmann will rely on playing patiently and eke out errors from Kvitova with her ability to quickly change the rhythm in a point.

Teichmann could cause a few problems for Kvitova with her variety, but if the Czech can find her footing -- especially on serve -- she will overpower Teichmann with her strong groundstrokes and lefty forehand.

Prediction: Kvitova to win straight sets

Edited by Keshav Gopalan