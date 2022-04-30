Madrid Open 2022: Rafael Nadal's projected path to the final

Rafael Nadal will start off his clay-court season at the Madrid Open after missing out on the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open. The Spaniard has had a magnificent 2022 season, winning 20 out of 21 matches so far.

Nadal is seeded third at the Madrid Open and is a heavy favorite to win. The 35-year-old has won the tournament a record five times and will look to triumph a sixth time this year.

The main draw has been released and Nadal has a tough prospective path to winning the title.

On that note, let us take a close look at Nadal's projected path to the final of the Madrid Open.

Rafael Nadal's likely 2nd round opponent- Miomir Kecmanovic

Nadal will face either Miomir Kecmanovic or Alexander Bublik in the second round The Serb has produced some impressive performances lately, reaching the quarterfinals of six tournaments this year so far. He should be able to get the better of Bublik.

Nadal and Kecmanovic previously met at the Mexican Open in 2020 with the Spaniard winning 6-2, 7-5. The Serb might give him a tough fight this time around but he should be able to get the better of him and reach the third round.

Rafael Nadal's likely 3rd round opponent- Pablo Carreno Busta

In the last 16, Nadal will most likely take on Barcelona Open runner-up and fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta. While Botic van de Zandschulp and Aslan Karatsev should not be written off, Carreno Busta' current form will likely see him through to the third round.

Nadal has an 8-0 head-to-head record against Carreno Busta and provided the two meet, the former will most probably manage to come out on top and reach the quarterfinals.

Rafael Nadal's likely quarterfinal opponent- Carlos Alcaraz

Now this will be a match-up many would love to see take place. Alcaraz has been in sensational form so far this season, winning three competitions already. He may have to face Cameron Norrie in the third round and will likely defeat him.

Nadal and Alcaraz played out a thrilling match at Indian Wells and there is no doubt we will see another humdinger if they lock horns in Madrid. The teenager stands a fair chance of beating but Nadal, especially if he is fully fit, should manage to edge him out.

Rafael Nadal's likely semifinal opponent- Novak Djokovic/Casper Ruud

For most tennis fans, seeing a Nadal-Djokovic semifinal in a Masters event is a joyous match-up and it could very well happen. However, the Serb might have a tough time getting the better of Casper Ruud if the two face each other in the quarterfinals.

The semifinal will be tough for Nadal regardless of him facing Djokovic. However, given his claycourt acumen, we can expect him to beat either player and reach the final.

Rafael Nadal's likely opponent in the final- Stefanos Tsitsipas

The likes of Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman should not be written off, but Stefanos Tsitsipas seems the most likely candidate to reach the final from his half of the draw.

The Greek produced some sensational tennis in Monte-Carlo to defend his title at the Masters event. Nadal and Tsitsipas have played each other nine times, with the Spaniard winning seven matches. The pair played a thrilling Barcelona Open final last year and we could see a magnificent match if they face off in the final of the Madrid Open.

Neil McMahon @NeilMcMahon

Potential QF: Nadal v. Carlos Alcaraz

Potential SF: Djokovic v. either Nadal or Alcaraz.

tennisuptodate.com/atp/atp-draw-r… #MadridOpen #tennis What a draw at the @MutuaMadridOpen starting tomorrow.Potential QF: Nadal v. Carlos AlcarazPotential SF: Djokovic v. either Nadal or Alcaraz. What a draw at the @MutuaMadridOpen starting tomorrow. Potential QF: Nadal v. Carlos AlcarazPotential SF: Djokovic v. either Nadal or Alcaraz.tennisuptodate.com/atp/atp-draw-r… #MadridOpen #tennis

