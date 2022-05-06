Madrid Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Fixture: (3) Rafael Nadal vs (7) Carlos Alcaraz

Date: 6 May 2022.

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Madrid, Spain.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €6,744,165.

Match timing: Not before 4 pm local time, 2 pm GMT, 7.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports18 & Voot

Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz preview

Nadal celebrates a point in his match against David Goffin on Thursday

This one is going to be a treat for the home fans as Rafael Nadal takes on protoge Carlos Alcaraz for a place in the final four at the Mutua Madrid Open on Friday.

Rafael Nadal made it through to the quarterfinals after a thrilling encounter against David Goffin on Thursday. Just when it looked like Nadal was going to cruise past Goffin in straight sets, the Belgian surprised everyone with his incredible composure during the big points.

The match ended up heading into the final set, where Nadal managed to hold his nerve in the tie-break to progress to the last eight. Goffin would have been gutted not to see this one through after failing to convert four match points. But then again, the King of Clay always seems to find the strength to push past the finish line.

Carlos Alcaraz is having an incredible season, snapping up titles in Rio de Janeiro, Miami and Barcelona. The young Spaniard got the better of British No. 1 Cameron Norrie in an interesting Round of 16 encounter in Madrid on Thursday.

Alcaraz took the first set 6-4 but Norrie showed his customary fighting spirit to take the second set in a tie-break. However, Alcaraz was too hot to handle in the deciding set, winning it 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in Madrid.

Also Check Out :- Tennis Results Today

Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

This will be the third meeting between the pair, with Nadal leading the head-to-head 2-0. They met last year in the Round of 32 at the Madrid Open, where Nadal secured a comfortable 6-1 6-2 victory.

Their most recent encounter at Indian wells was much more competitive, but Nadal used his experience to prevail 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. The winner of this match will face either Novak Djokovic or Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals.

Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz odds

Player name moneyline handicapbets total games Rafael nadal -120 +4.5(-385) under 22.5(-125) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia +102 +4.5(-360) over 22.5 (+100)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction

This is a great opportunity for Alcaraz to make a statement against his idol. But the young Spaniard will need to be offensive from the get-go and not let Nadal settle into any kind of rhythm.

Over the years, Nadal has mastered the art of game management. He knows exactly when to absorb pressure and when to shift gears to elevate his game.

The Mallorcan didn't serve particularly well against Goffin, with four double faults and a first serve percentage of 66 percent. He converted only three out of the 11 break points he had against the Belgian.

The former World No. 1 also struggled to deal with the Belgian's inside-out forehand. Alcaraz will look to create difficult angles against Nadal and get him running from side to side. His monstrous backhand could come into good use as well.

On the whole, Alcaraz has a good chance but Nadal won't make it easy for him. If fitness and fatigue are not an issue for the five-time Madrid Open champion, he should be able to sneak past his younger compatriot once again.

Pick: Rafael Nadal to win in three sets

Also Check Out :-Madrid Open 2022 Schedule

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala