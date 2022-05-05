Madrid Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Rafael Nadal vs (Q) David Goffin

Date: 5 May 2022

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Match timing: Not before 4 pm local time, 2 pm GMT, 10 am EST, 7.30 pm IST

Prize money: €6,744,165.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin preview

Rafael Nadal will look to get another dominant win in Madrid

Third seed Rafael Nadal faces qualifier David Goffin in the last 16 of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

The Spaniard has won 21 out of 22 matches this season, with three titles to his name already, including the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old reached the final of the Indian Wells Masters in March, where his 20-match winning streak was snapped by Taylor Fritz. Nadal suffered a stress fracture in the ribs during his semifinal match at that tournament, which subsequently kept him out of action for a few weeks.

After missing the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open, Nadal entered the Madrid Open as the third seed. He beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday to book his place in the pre-quarterfinals.

José Morgado @josemorgado Rafael Nadal comes back to the clay courts after almost one year with a good 6-1, 7-6(4) win over the in form Miomir Kecmanovic.



Didn't look like he was out for 6 weeks.



Likely to face Goffin tomorrow. Rafael Nadal comes back to the clay courts after almost one year with a good 6-1, 7-6(4) win over the in form Miomir Kecmanovic.Didn't look like he was out for 6 weeks.Likely to face Goffin tomorrow. https://t.co/SjRBiXrmc4

Meanwhile, Goffin's best moment in the first three months of the year was reaching the quarterfinals of the Sydney International before he spiraled into a slump. The 31-year-old bounced back on clay by winning his sixth career title at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech last month.

Goffin then reached the last 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters, which was followed by a first-round elimination at the Serbia Open at the hands of Filip Krajinovic.

The Belgian qualified for the main draw of the Madrid Open this week with wins over Jiri Vesely and Alejandro Tabilo. He then beat Aslan Karatsev 6-2, 7-5 in the first round before thrashing Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2 to reach the last 16.

Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin head-to-head

This will be the seventh meeting between the two players, with Nadal leading the head-to-head 4-2.

They previously locked horns in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open in 2017, where the Spaniard won 7-6(3), 6-2.

Their most recent meeting, however, went the way of the Belgian at the ATP Cup in 2020.

Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Rafael Nadal -800 -5.5 (+125) Over 19.5 (-130) David Goffin +500 +5.5 (-160) Under 19.5 (+100)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin prediction

Nadal will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win. The Spaniard did pretty well against an in-form Kecmanovic, despite being out of action for six weeks.

However, Goffin cannot be written off. The Belgian has shown glimpses of a resurgence with his victory in Marrakech and by reaching the last 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Nadal produced some brilliant winners from both wings against Kecmanovic and will aim to do the same against Goffin. He'll also look to approach the net to throw Goffin off his rhythm.

The one thing that the King of Clay needs to be careful about is his serve as he coughed up three double faults in his last match. Against a solid returner like Goffin, who has a strong backhand, Nadal could find himself in a spot of bother if his serve doesn't work.

All in all, the 21-time Major champion could be tested briefly by the Belgian, but his experience should be enough to land him a spot in the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Nadal to win in straight sets.

