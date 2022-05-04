Madrid Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic.

Date: 4 May 2022.

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Madrid, Spain.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €6,744,165.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Rafael Nadal will look to start his campaign at the Madrid Open with a win

Third seed Rafael Nadal will face Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a brilliant season which he started off by winning the Melbourne Summer Set. He went on to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title by clinching the Australian Open.

Nadal then won the Mexican Open in Acapulco, beating Cameron Norrie in the final. He notably did not drop a single set throughout the competition.

The 35-year-old then competed at Indian Wells and reached the final of the tournament before losing to Taylor Fritz. Nadal suffered a rib stress fracture during his semi-final match-up against Carlos Alcaraz and consequently missed the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open.

He received a first-round bye at the Madrid Open.

#MMOPEN @MutuaMadridOpen



We're delighted to welcome back our five-time Mutua Madrid Open champion



Can't wait to see you in the Caja Mágica!



@RafaelNadal | @atptour | #MMOPEN Rafa is coming!We're delighted to welcome back our five-time Mutua Madrid Open championCan't wait to see you in the Caja Mágica! Rafa is coming! We're delighted to welcome back our five-time Mutua Madrid Open champion 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆Can't wait to see you in the Caja Mágica!@RafaelNadal | @atptour | #MMOPEN https://t.co/e9F90DNoVp

Kecmanovic, meanwhile, had his best Grand Slam outing by reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year. He followed this up with quarter-final appearances at the Rio Open and the Chile Open.

The 22-year-old then reached the last eight of the Indian Wells Masters. He lost to eventual champion Taylor Fritz but extracted revenge for the same at the Miami Masters to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament. However, he lost to Carlos Alcaraz, who went on to win the competition, in the last eight.

Kecmanovic then reached the quarterfinals of the Serbia Open before losing to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. He followed this up with a semi-final run at the BMW Open.

The 22-year-old faced Alexander Bublik in the first round of the Madrid Open and won 6-4, 7-5 to set up a second-round clash against Nadal.

Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Wednesday's match in Madrid will be the second meeting between the two players, with Nadal currently leading the head-to-head 1-0. The Spaniard won their previous encounter 6-2, 7-5 at the Mexican Open in 2020.

The winner of this match will take on either Botic van de Zandschulp or David Goffin in the last 16 of the Madrid Open.

Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Rafael Nadal -375 -4.5 (-125) Over 20.5 (-125) Miomir Kecmanovic +280 +4.5 (-105) Under 20.5 (-105)

Odds sourced from BetMGM.

Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

The 2022 Madrid Open marks Nadal's return to action after being on the sidelines for over a month. The Spaniard has admitted that he is not at his best physically. However, his quality on clay and experience still make him a pretty formidable opponent.

Nadal has had an incredible season so far with 20 wins from 21 matches. Kecmanovic has also had his moments, most notably reaching the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells and the Miami Masters. However, Nadal's overall game is undoubtedly one of the best we've ever seen and his claycourt prowess can intimidate even the best of players.

The Spaniard's fitness is in question but his mentality remains one of his most potent weapons. Nadal has never given less than 100% when he is on the court and he will push himself to be at his best on Wednesday. Kecmanovic will have to be at the very top of his game if he is to stand a chance of beating the Spaniard.

Nadal should, however, be able to shake off the rust and overcome the Serb to reach the last 16 of the Madrid Open.

Pick: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra