Madrid Open 2022, score, winner and recap: Emma Raducanu breezes past Marta Kostyuk, moves into third round

Emma Raducanu displayed brilliance all match-long as she demolished fellow 19-year-old Marta Kostyuk in straight sets in the second round of the Madrid Open.

The Brit set up a battle with another Ukrainian, Anhelina Kalinina, in the next round.

wta @WTA games!







#MMOPEN Dropping onlygames! @EmmaRaducanu is all smiles as she continues her straight-sets run in Madrid Dropping only 3⃣ games!🇬🇧 @EmmaRaducanu is all smiles as she continues her straight-sets run in Madrid 😃#MMOPEN https://t.co/p0su2UreoU

Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk score

Raducanu had little trouble dispatching Kostyuk, 6-2, 6-1, in just 64 minutes.

Also Check Out :- Tennis Results Today

Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk winner

Raducanu leveled her head-to-head with Kostyuk, 1-1, as she fashioned out a reversal of her 6-2, 6-1 loss to the Ukrainian in the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open last year.

The Brit won by the same scoreline against Kostyuk this time around as she advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open.

Raducanu, who made her claycourt debut in the Billie Jean King Cup just two weeks ago, has now notched her fifth win on the surface against two losses.

Raducanu is yet to drop a set in Madrid as she also swept past Tereza Martincova, 7-6(3), 6-0, in her first match.

wta @WTA



@EmmaRaducanu | #MMOPEN Whipping out some Spanish for the crowd Whipping out some Spanish for the crowd 😏@EmmaRaducanu | #MMOPEN https://t.co/FRuZiTYvbU

Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk recap

Raducanu played near flawless tennis, only faltering on a single unforced error in the 32-minute opening set. She broke Kostyuk twice in six attempts and left no doubts by serving out the set to love.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



77% 1st serves in

88% 1st serves won

62% 2nd serves won

0 Break points faced



Faces Anhelina Kalinina. Winner will advance to their 1st WTA 1000 QF.



#MMOPEN Strong serving performance from Emma Raducanu in a 62 61 win over Marta Kostyuk.77% 1st serves in88% 1st serves won62% 2nd serves won0 Break points facedFaces Anhelina Kalinina. Winner will advance to their 1st WTA 1000 QF. Strong serving performance from Emma Raducanu in a 62 61 win over Marta Kostyuk. 77% 1st serves in88% 1st serves won62% 2nd serves won0 Break points facedFaces Anhelina Kalinina. Winner will advance to their 1st WTA 1000 QF. #MMOPEN https://t.co/8gheQIdyUm

It was another dominant showing from Raducanu in the second set, as she immediately broke Kostyuk and raced to a 4-0 lead.

Kostyuk kept her hopes alive as she held serve the following game and nudged ahead, 30-0, in the next on a netted forehand by Raducanu.

Raducanu slapped a drop shot into the net once more to take the score to deuce but she made up for it with a forehand down-the-line winner to gain the advantage and eventually held serve to go up, 5-1.

Raducanu looked to break Kostyuk again to seal the match but wasted two match points as she erred on her forehand twice. But the Ukrainian double faulted and sent her forehand wide to hand the victory to Raducanu.

The Brit dropped her racket, balled her fists and flashed a huge grin.

Raducanu dished out just five errors in the entire match. She produced 14 winners and won 62 points, 27 more than her opponent.

Also Check Out :-Madrid Open 2022 Schedule

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala