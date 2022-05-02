Madrid Open 2022, score, winner and recap: Emma Raducanu breezes past Marta Kostyuk, moves into third round

Emma Raducanu displayed brilliance all match-long as she demolished fellow 19-year-old Marta Kostyuk in straight sets in the second round of the Madrid Open.
The Brit set up a battle with another Ukrainian, Anhelina Kalinina, in the next round.
Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk score
Raducanu had little trouble dispatching Kostyuk, 6-2, 6-1, in just 64 minutes.
Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk winner
Raducanu leveled her head-to-head with Kostyuk, 1-1, as she fashioned out a reversal of her 6-2, 6-1 loss to the Ukrainian in the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open last year.
The Brit won by the same scoreline against Kostyuk this time around as she advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open.
Raducanu, who made her claycourt debut in the Billie Jean King Cup just two weeks ago, has now notched her fifth win on the surface against two losses.
Raducanu is yet to drop a set in Madrid as she also swept past Tereza Martincova, 7-6(3), 6-0, in her first match.
Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk recap
Raducanu played near flawless tennis, only faltering on a single unforced error in the 32-minute opening set. She broke Kostyuk twice in six attempts and left no doubts by serving out the set to love.
It was another dominant showing from Raducanu in the second set, as she immediately broke Kostyuk and raced to a 4-0 lead.
Kostyuk kept her hopes alive as she held serve the following game and nudged ahead, 30-0, in the next on a netted forehand by Raducanu.
Raducanu slapped a drop shot into the net once more to take the score to deuce but she made up for it with a forehand down-the-line winner to gain the advantage and eventually held serve to go up, 5-1.
Raducanu looked to break Kostyuk again to seal the match but wasted two match points as she erred on her forehand twice. But the Ukrainian double faulted and sent her forehand wide to hand the victory to Raducanu.
The Brit dropped her racket, balled her fists and flashed a huge grin.
Raducanu dished out just five errors in the entire match. She produced 14 winners and won 62 points, 27 more than her opponent.
