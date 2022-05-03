Madrid Open 2022: Simona Halep vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Simona Halep vs (8) Ons Jabeur.

Date: 4 May 2022.

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Madrid, Spain.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €6,744,165.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Simona Halep vs Ons Jabeur preview

Simona Halep will continue her quest for a third Madrid Open title when she meets eighth seed Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The former World No. 1 made a thunderous start to the season with the title at the Melbourne Summer Set 1. Halep backed it up with a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she bowed out to Alize Cornet in three sets.

The Romanian then made the semifinals at Dubai and Indian Wells, interspersed with a shock first-round exit at the hands of Caroline Garcia in Doha. A thigh injury barred the two-time Grand Slam champion from building on those performances, putting her out of action for three weeks.

wta @WTA count em'



That's match wins in Madrid for



#MMOPEN count em'That'smatch wins in Madrid for @Simona_Halep , moving past Gauff 6-4, 6-4. 💪 count em'That's 3️⃣0️⃣ match wins in Madrid for 🇷🇴 @Simona_Halep, moving past Gauff 6-4, 6-4.#MMOPEN https://t.co/t9iQVur7oJ

Halep returned to action in Madrid this week with new coach Patrick Mouratoglou in tow. A return to a tournament where she has won two titles in the past and finished as the runner-up twice as well brought out the best in her.

The World No. 21 rolled past Zhang Shuai, World No. 2 Paula Badosa and 14th seed Coco Gauff without losing a set. Her third-round win over Gauff gave the Romanian her 30th win in the Spanish capital.

With so much momentum behind her, Halep will settle for nothing less than yet another title in Madrid.

Ons Jabeur exults after winning a point at the Madrid Open

World No. 10 Ons Jabeur, too, has had a decent 2022 season so far. After three quarterfinals in Sydney, Dubai and Doha as well as a fourth-round appearance in Miami, the Tunisian has come alive on clay.

The former junior French Open champion made it all the way to the final in Charleston before going down to Belinda Bencic in three sets. With the tour moving to Europe, the 27-year-old has now made back-to-back quarterfinals in Stuttgart and Madrid.

Jabeur also managed to avenge her Charleston loss to Bencic this week in Madrid, which will boost her confidence ahead of her tough quarterfinal clash with Halep.

Simona Halep vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Halep leads Jabeur 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Tunisian won their first-ever encounter in Beijing in 2018 when Halep retired. The Romanian stormed back to win their next two meetings in Dubai in 2020 and 2022.

Simona Halep vs Ons Jabeur odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur +160 +3.5 (-115) Over 20.5 (-135) Simona Halep -200 -3.5 (-120) Under 20.5 (-105)

Simona Halep vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Simona Halep celebrates her third-round win at the 2022 Madrid Open

A master at converting defense into offense, Halep's speed and court coverage are next to none. Jabeur, on the other hand, is known for her array of slices and dropshots with which she breaks down her opponents' rhythm.

Her serve isn't one of her strongest points, but she managed to produce nine aces against Bencic, winning 83% of her first-serve points. With Halep being one of the best returners in the game, the Tunisian needs to replicate that performance if she wants to end her losing streak against the former World No. 1.

That said, Halep will be coming into this match with a high level of confidence. She has been playing brilliant first-strike tennis, winning 84% of her first-serve points against both Badosa and Gauff.

If she can maintain that level and not give Jabeur a chance to settle into the match, she should be through to the Madrid semis once again.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra