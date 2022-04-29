Madrid Open 2022: Paula Badosa vs Simona Halep preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick

Match details

Fixture: (2) Paula Badosa vs Simona Halep

Date: 30 April 2022

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Clay

Prize money: $6,575,560

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Paula Badosa vs Simona Halep preview

Second seed Paula Badosa will take on two-time champion Simona Halep in the second round of the 2022 Madrid Open on Saturday. While Badosa eased past Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-0, Halep defeated Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-3 in the first round.

Over the past year, Badosa has cemented her name as one of the most consistent performers on tour. The 24-year-old started the 2022 season with a third career title in Sydney before registering a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open. She marked an encouraging transition to the claycourts last week in Stuttgart, where she made a run to the semifinals.

Having made the quarterfinals or better in all of her previous four tournaments, the newly-crowned World No. 2 will be keen to showcase similar form in Madrid. The WTA 1000 event ushered in a breakthrough of sorts for Badosa last year, when, as an unseeded player, she stormed her way into the last four.

wta @WTA ‍







#MMOPEN Good day at the home office @paulabadosa dispatches Kudermetova and sets up a 2R clash with Halep Good day at the home office 👩‍💻🇪🇸 @paulabadosa dispatches Kudermetova and sets up a 2R clash with Halep 💥#MMOPEN https://t.co/mSTKjPQLBr

Simona Halep, meanwhile, is hoping to find her best form amidst recurring injury woes. The 30-year-old won her first tournament since coming back from a physically challenging 2021 season in Adelaide earlier this year. She later exited Melbourne Park in the fourth round before navigating a semi-final run at Indian Wells.

An injury to the thigh, however, sidelined the two-time Grand Slam champion from the WTA 1000 event in Miami. Having recuperated fully and with a new coach in Patrick Mouratoglou by her side, Simona Halep will be hoping to collect a third crown in Madrid over the next week.

Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou



Couldn’t have asked for a better debut! The first match of a new collaboration is always specialCouldn’t have asked for a better debut! @Simona_Halep The first match of a new collaboration is always special ✨Couldn’t have asked for a better debut! @Simona_Halep https://t.co/JkTNQQQzTq

Paula Badosa vs Simona Halep head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the pair, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Paula Badosa vs Simona Halep odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Simona Halep -105 +0.5 (-115) Over 21.5 (-115) Paula Badosa -120 -0.5 (-115) Under 21.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Paula Badosa vs Simona Halep prediction

Badosa and Halep are aggressive baseliners with remarkable rally tolerance. Clay has proved to be their preferred surface, hence we can expect a high-intensity contest between them. Badosa will hope to employ her fast-paced ball-striking to thwart the defense of Halep, who is known to be one of the quickest movers on the tour.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



“You think I’m the favorite? Pfft. Okay….”



The two will face for the 1st time in the second round of Madrid.



#MMOPEN Asked what it will be like to step on the court as the favorite against Simona Halep, Paula Badosa laughed.“You think I’m the favorite? Pfft. Okay….”The two will face for the 1st time in the second round of Madrid. Asked what it will be like to step on the court as the favorite against Simona Halep, Paula Badosa laughed. “You think I’m the favorite? Pfft. Okay….”The two will face for the 1st time in the second round of Madrid.#MMOPEN

The serve has proven to be one of the strongest weapons for the Spaniard, who often strikes powerful first serves and aces at will. Halep, on her part, is a proficient returner who often maintains a healthy first-serve percentage.

With two of the biggest names in the sport clashing on Saturday, this second-round encounter is likely to go down to the wire. Halep's relentless rallying and tricky angles could, however, help her eke out a hard-fought win.

Pick: Simona Halep to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala