Madrid Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lucas Pouille preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (WC) Lucas Pouille.

Date: 4 May 2022.

Tournament: Madrid Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Madrid, Spain.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €6,744,165.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lucas Pouille preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Lucas Pouille in the second round of the 2022 Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas commenced his clay season by successfully defending his Monte-Carlo Masters title. He dropped just one set during the tournament against Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals. The Greek defeated World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final.

At the Barcelona Open, Tsitsipas scored wins over Ilya Ivashka and Grigor Dimitrov to reach the quarterfinals. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz yet again, this time in three sets.

The Greek was the recipient of a first-round bye in Madrid and is also competing in doubles with his brother Petros. The siblings will take on the eighth seeded duo of Jamie Murray and Michael Venus on Tuesday.

Lucas Pouille at the 2022 Australian Open.

Lucas Pouille continues to rebuild his career following elbow surgery. He didn't compete at all in 2020 and won just five ATP matches in 2021. His best result this year has been a quarterfinal showing at the Open 13 Provence, where he lost to Andrey Rublev in three sets.

Pouille started his clay season by competing in a couple of Challenger events, with his best result being yet another quarterfinal. At the Madrid Open, the Frenchman was up against Karen Khachanov, the World No. 26, in the first round. He won 6-3, 6-4 to score one of his best victories in a really long time.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lucas Pouille head-to-head

The two have faced off twice previously, with Tsitsipas leading 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their last encounter in straight sets at the 2021 Open 13 Provence.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lucas Pouille odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -2500 -1.5 (-500) Over 19. 5 (-110) Lucas Pouille +900 +1.5 (+300) Under 19.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lucas Pouille prediction

Tsitsipas at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

While Pouille displays brief glimpses of his former self, he has been unable to sustain that form on a consistent basis. Against a player of Tsitsipas' caliber and given the Greek's current form, the Frenchman will find it quite difficult to make any inroads during the match.

Even when Pouille was at his best, he managed to win just two matches in Madrid prior to this year. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, is a former finalist here and has also become one of the best players on clay over the last couple of years.

Pouille was quite steady on his serve during his first-round match as he saved all seven break points that he faced. If he's able to replicate that, he could have a chance in this contest. His groundstrokes still pack a punch, but questions remain over whether they'll hold up under pressure.

Given the disparity in their form right now, Tsitsipas shouldn't have much of a problem dealing with Pouille. His serve is a huge asset and will help him win some easy points, while his forehand will be key to winning rallies.

The World No. 5 is a huge threat on clay and is likely to demonstrate that with a dominant win over his opponent.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra