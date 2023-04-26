Madrid Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Andrea Vavassori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs (Q) Andrea Vavassori

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Date: April 27, 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,652,174

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray vs Andrea Vavassori preview

Murray in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Andy Murray will take on Andrea Vavassori in the first round of the Madrid Open on Thursday.

Murray has won seven out of 13 matches so far this season, with his most notable performance being reaching the final of the Qatar Open where he lost to Daniil Medvedev.

The Scot's most recent appearance came at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he faced Alex de Minaur in the first round. The Aussie beat Murray 6-3, 6-1 in a match which the former World No. 1 described as one of his worst ever.

Andrea Vavassori has mostly competed on the ATP Challenger Tour so far this season but has also played four matches on the ATP Tour, winning two. Both of those wins came at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Dan Evans.

The Italian entered the qualifiers of the Madrid Open and won his first match 6-1, 6-7, 6-2 over Otto Virtanen. He then beat Felipe Alves 6-3, 7-6 to reach the main draw of the Masters 1000 tournament.

Andy Murray vs Andrea Vavassori head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two currently stands at 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Andy Murray vs Andrea Vavassori odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andy Murray -145 -1.5 (+160) Over 22.5 (-115) Andrea Vavassori +110 +1.5 (-225) Under 22.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Andy Murray vs Andrea Vavassori prediction

Murray will enter the match as the favorite to win and will be eager to start the Madrid Open with a win.

The Scot is a counterpuncher but can always switch quickly from defense to offense. His serve and return game will both come in handy. While his movement on clay may not be what it was 7-8 years back, he can still do well on the surface.

Vavassori served eight aces in his last match while accumulating 29 winners compared to just six unforced errors. The Italian will be eager to make the most out of his service games while looking for the odd decisive break.

Murray will enter the match as the favorite to win and he should be able to beat Vavassori and reach the second round of the Madrid Open.

Pick: Murray to win in straight sets.

