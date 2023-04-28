Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (WC) Camila Osorio.

Date: April 29, 2023.

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023.

Round: Third Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €7,652,174.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio preview

Sabalenka at the 2023 Madrid Open.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will face off against Camila Osorio in the third round of the 2023 Madrid Open on Saturday.

After a first-round bye, Sabalenka took on Sorana Cirstea in the second round. The Belarusian led 2-0 in the opening set, but squandered her advantage as her opponent managed to level the score.

Sabalenka broke Cirstea's serve yet again in the ninth game to go 5-4 up. She faced some resistance while trying to close out the set, but managed to get the job done on her second set point.

The two battled hard in the second set, with Sabalenka securing a 4-2 in her favor. The reigning Australian Open champion broke Cirstea's serve towards the end once again to win the match 6-4, 6-3.

Following a win over qualifier Clara Burel in the first round, Marta Kostyuk awaited Osorio in the second round. The Colombian went toe-to-toe with her opponent in the first set, but got outplayed towards the end to lose it.

Osorio regrouped quickly and was off to a fast start in the second set as she leapt to a 4-1 lead. She then failed to serve out the set at 5-3, but broke Kostyuk's serve in the next game to clinch it.

An early break of serve put Osorio in the driver's seat as she led by 3-0. Kostyuk did put up a fight, but was unable to recover from the early stumble. The Colombian soon went on to complete a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 comeback win.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio head-to-head

Sabalenka lead Osorio 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Wimbledon in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -900 +1.5 (-3000) Over 18.5 (-125) Camila Osorio +525 -1.5 (+825) Under 18.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio prediction

Camila Osorio at the 2023 Australian Open.

Competing for the first time in over a month after an injury hiatus, Osorio is playing rather well. She earned a hard-fought comeback win in the previous round against Kostyuk.

Sabalenka avenged her Miami Open loss by defeating Cirstea this time around. She was quite resilient on the big points, which made all the difference. The Belarusian fired seven aces while winning 63% of her first serve points. She also went 5/5 on break points.

Sabalenka will be the massive favorite heading into this contest. She's likely to dictate the proceedings with her powerful groundstrokes. Her serve is yet another asset in her arsenal.

Osorio is a fiesty player who fights until the very end. However, her defensive brand of tennis won't be enough to stop the rampaging Sabalenka from advancing further.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes