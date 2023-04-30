Madrid Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (13) Alexander Zverev

Date: Tuesday, May 2

Tournament: Madrid Open 2023

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev preview

Alcaraz is into the fourth round.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz continues his Madrid Masters title defense on Tuesday with a blockbuster fourth-round tussle with 13th seed Alexander Zverev.

World No. 2 Alcaraz saw off Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets (6-2, 7-5) to book his place in the last 16. The Spanish teenager started from where he left off against Emil Ruusuvuori in the previous round. After a rather lopsided opening set, Alcaraz found himself a break down early in the second.

However, the defending champion fought back emphatically, winning five of the last six games to extend his winning streak on Spanish soil to 17-0. Having won the Barcelona-Madrid double last year, he's now four wins away from repeating the trick and moving to the cusp of a return to World No. 1.

Alcaraz is now 8-1 in Madrid and 25-2 on the season, winning titles at the Argentina Open, Indian Wells and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the 16th-ranked Zverev improved to 12-11 on the season, conceding just one game in a dominant win over Frenchman Hugo Grenier. The two-time Madrid Open winner blasted 26 winners, won 17 of 20 net points and broke his opponent six times, sending down 86% of first serves and returning 88% of first serves.

It was an emphatic performance from the German after a three-setter in his opener against Roberto Carballes Baena. Zverev is now 21-3 in Madrid, winning titles in 2018 and 2021.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Alcaraz has won only one of his four meetings with Zverev, who won the pair's last meeting in the Roland Garros quarterfinals last year.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Zverev is seeking his third Madrid title.

Both Alcaraz and Zverev are quintessential baseliners and have pretty similar game styles. Both players serve big, hit powerfully off either flank, and move well, especially Zverev, who does so well for his height.

However, Alcaraz takes the edge because of his more versatile game style, elite athleticism and penchant to volley and hit winners from seemingly inconceivable angles.

Both men are coming off facile third-round wins, setting the stage for a tantalizing faceoff. While Zverev has had Alcaraz's number in the past, the Spaniard is in red-hot form and looks unlikely to come up second-best.

Pick: Alcaraz in three sets

