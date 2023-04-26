Madrid Open 2023: Caroline Garcia vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (5) Caroline Garcia vs Yulia Putintseva

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,652,174

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Caroline Garcia vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Caroline Garcia at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.

Following a first-round bye, Caroline Garcia will lock horns with Yulia Putintseva in the second round of the 2023 Madrid Open.

Garcia competed in three tournaments Down Under - the United Cup, Adelaide International 2 and the Australian Open. She produced her best result in the latter-most event, winning three matches to make it to the fourth round, where she lost to Magda Linette.

Garcia reached her first final of the season at the Lyon Open, but lost a hard-fought battle against Alycia Parks. After an underwhelming Middle East swing, she rebounded by making yet another final, this time in Monterrey. However, the 29-year old came up short against Donna Vekic.

Garcia then lost to Sorana Cirstea in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open. The Romanian knocked her out in the second round of the Miami Open as well. The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix was her first tournament of the clay season. The Frenchwoman lost to Anastasia Potapova in the quarterfinals.

Putintseva faced off against Claire Liu in the first round here. The former dropped serve at the start of the match to trail 2-0, but bagged the next couple of games to level the score.

Putintseva broke her opponent's serve to go 4-3 up, but was unable to hold serve in the next game. She secured another break of serve to lead 5-4 and closed out the set in the following game to clinch the opener.

The pair traded service breaks to start the second set. Putintseva snagged a break in the fifth game to go 3-2 up and solidified her lead with a service hold to make it 4-2. The Kazakh kept her nose in front until the end to win the match 6-4, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on the WTA tour, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Caroline Garcia vs Yulia Putintseva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Caroline Garcia -210 +1.5 (-550) Over 21.5 (-110) Yulia Putintseva +160 -1.5 (+310) Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Caroline Garcia vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Yulia Putintseva at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.

Putintserva weathered a tough challenge from Liu to emerge victorious in the first round. The Kazakh will need to raise her level if she intends on getting the better of Garcia.

While the Frenchwoman's recent results have been quite up and down, she did start off her clay season on a positive note. Garcia's serve has helped her out considerably and she's currently ranked second on the tour with respect to the number of aces hit.

Putintseva packs a punch with her groundstrokes and is certainly capable of keeping up with Garcia in baseline duels. Her serve isn't too reliable at times, which could prove to be detrimental.

Garcia is an excellent returner, though her aggressive stance during return games occasionally works against her. Putintseva is a pretty good player on clay, but the World No. 5 should be able to subdue her to advance further.

Pick: Caroline Garcia to win in three sets.

