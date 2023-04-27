Madrid Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Andrea Vavassori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Andrea Vavassori

Date: Friday, April 28

Tournament: Madrid Masters 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrea Vavassori preview

Medvedev opens his Madrid campaign on Friday.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev will get his Madrid Masters campaign underway against Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori.

World No. 2 Medvedev, coming off a quarterfinal run at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week, is 31-4 on the season, having won a tour-leading four titles. However, Medvedev has a poor record in Madrid, winning only one of his four matches. That win came in his last appearance at the Caja Magica two years ago.

The 27-year-old Russian had a strong North American hardcourt swing, reaching the Indian Wells final and winning the Miami title. That loss at Indian Wells was his first in 20 matches, encompassing title runs in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai. Medvedev opened the season with a run to the Adelaide 1 semifinals before making the third round at the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, the 164th-ranked Vavassori is 3-2 on the season after upsetting two-time winner Andy Murray (2008, 2015) in the first round. The 27-year-old Italian's two other wins this year came at Marrakech, where he reached the quarterfinals.

Vavassori, coming off a quarterfinal run at the Oeiras 3 Challenger, is making his Madrid debut.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrea Vavassori head-to-head

The two players are meeting for the first time, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrea Vavassori odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Daniil Medvedev Andrea Vavassori

The odds will be updated once they are released.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrea Vavassori prediction

Vavassori is making his Madrid debut.

Both Medvedev and Vavassori are quintessential baseliners, but the Russian takes the edge because of his superior experience and consistency.

Medvedev is a big server, can hit powerfully off either flank and is a good mover. Vavassori, meanwhile, has more modest attributes, but the Italian will fancy his chances, as Medvedev has limited claycourt pedigree despite his sizzling exploits on hardcourt.

The former World No. 1 is only 20-24 on clay, with his 19 singles titles coming on hardcourt (18) and grass. Vavassori, meanwhile, is 3-2 on the surface following his win over Murray.

Nevertheless, considering Medvedev's brilliant form this season, he should have enough in the tank to down the Italian.

Pick: Medvedev in straight sets

