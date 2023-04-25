Madrid Open 2023 Day 2: Women's Singles Predictions, ft. Sloane Stephens vs Jaqueline Cristian

The second day of the 2023 Madrid Open on Wednesday will feature a whopping 23 first-round matches. Eight wildcards, 12 qualifiers and one lucky loser will be in action in the WTA 1000 event.

On the first day, the likes of Linda Fruhvirtova and Maryna Zanevska were victorious, beating Katie Volynets and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, respectively. While the 17-year-old Fruvirtova notched up her first win in Madrid in a back-and-forth affair, Zanevska conceded just three games in a landslide win against Kenin.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four matches at the Madrid Open could pan out:

#1 Sloane Stephens vs Jaqueline Cristian

Sloane Stephens gets her Madrid campaign underway on Wednesday.

World No. 48 Sloane Stephens gets her Madrid Open campaign underway against the 168th-ranked Jaqueline Cristian of Romania.

Stephens comes in with a rather underwhelming 5-8 record this season, including a Round of 32 exit at her last stop in Charleston earlier this month. Meanwhile, Cristian is winless in three WTA main draw matches this year.

This is the pair's first meeting, and Stephens should take this one.

Pick: Stephens in straight sets

#2 Leylah Fernandez vs Mirra Andreeva (Madrid Open wildcard)

Leylah Fernandez

World No. 38 Leylah Fernandez locks horns with wildcard Mirra Andreeva for a place in the Madrid Open second round.

The left-handed Fernandez is 7-7 on the season and is coming off a second-round exit at Charleston. Meanwhile, the 194th-ranked Andreeva is making her season debut, having won the Chiasso and Bellinzona ITF tournaments.

This is another first-time meeting, but the 2021 US Open finalist should win.

Pick: Fernandez in three sets

#3 Camila Giorgi vs Mayar Sherif

Camila Giorgi

The 40th-ranked Camila Giorgi takes on World No. 59 Mayar Sherif in the opening round in Madrid.

Giorgi is 10-5 this season, including a title win in Merida (WTA 250). Meanwhile, Sherif has won only three of her 11 WTA matches this year. Giorgi took their lone meeting in the first round in Merida this year en route to the title and should triumph again.

Pick Giorgi in straight sets

#4 Caty McNally vs Dalma Galfi

Caty McNally

World No. 69 Caty McNally locks horns with the 93rd-ranked Dalma Galfi for a place in the second round at the Madrid Open.

McNally is 6-7 on the season, having reached the Merida semifinals. Meanwhile, Galfi has won only four of her 14 matches in 2023.

The American took the pair's lone meeting in the Houston Open Round of 16 in 2019 and should take this one, too.

Pick: McNally in straight sets

