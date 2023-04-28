Madrid Open 2023 Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Caroline Garcia vs Mayar Sherif and Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova & more

Caroline Garcia and Maria Sakkari will step out on to the court on Saturday looking to book a spot in the second week of the 2023 Madrid Open.

While Garcia is set to take on Egypt's Mayar Sherif in her third-round contest, Sakkari will square off against home hope Rebeka Masarova. The in-form Magda Linette and clay aficionado Irina Camelia Begu will also look to extend their stay in the Spanish capital.

With these exciting matches lined up for Saturday, fans can expect more enthralling tennis. Here, we take a look at what Day 5 at the Madrid Open could have in store:

Caroline Garcia vs Mayar Sherif

Caroline Garcia at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier.

Caroline Garcia will take on Egypt's Mayar Sheriff in the first of the Madrid Open third-round encounters, one which pits raw power against finesse and court craft.

Garcia showcased some of her best baseline hitting in her second-round triumph over Yulia Putintseva. She hasn't found her rhythm yet in the 2023 season, but has shown signs of rediscovering the form that saw her jump back into the top 10 last year. Sherif has been consistent, but may find herself coming up second best in the baseline exchanges.

Prediction: Caroline Garcia to win in three sets

Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova

Rebeka Masarova reached a final at the ITF World Tennis Tour W100 Oeiras.

Maria Sakkari will square off against home hope Rebeka Masarova for a place in the second week of the Madrid Open. The Greek will be hungry for success after underwhelming results in some of her recent outings in Miami and Stuttgart, losing out in the early stages of both tournaments.

Masarova has used her big serve effectively of late — has an ITF 100K final to show for — and will need to be at her attacking best to make any impact against a seasoned claycourter in Sakkari.

Prediction: Rebeka Masarova to win in three sets

Magda Linette vs Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva is the youngest player in the draw.

Magda Linette has been at her fighting best in fending off 2019 Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova in her opening match here at the Madrid Open. She will, however, get no breather as the 15-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva awaits her next.

The 2023 Australian Open girls' singles finalist has stunned the likes of Leylah Fernandez and Beatriz Haddad Maia. She has shown maturity of a player way beyond her years. Against Linette's tenacious defending, though, she faces her biggest claycourt test yet.

Prediction: Magda Linette to win in three sets

Shelby Rogers vs Irina Camelia Begu

Irina Camelia Begu at the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open.

A player who will be keen to post a good result at the Madrid Open is Romania's Irina Camelia Begu. The Romanian made a promising start to the season Down Under, but suffered a few early exits. A return to the red dirt, where she has reached four finals on the Tour, has seemingly brought back some of her lost form.

Begu faces Shelby Rogers — who was given a seeding after Ons Jabeur's last-minute withdrawal. Begu's reliable first-serve and topspin-heavy groundstrokes should give her the edge in this one.

Prediction: Irina Camelia Begu to win in three sets

