Madrid Open 2023, Day 6: Women's singles predictions ft. Barbora Krejcikova vs Wang Xiyu

Day 6 of the Madrid Open will see the third round of the women's singles competition continue, with 16 players in hunt for the remaining spots in the fourth round.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face 28th seed Bernarda Pera, while third seed Jessica Pegula will be up against 29th seed Marie Bouzkova. 11th seed Barbora Krejcikova will take on Wang Xiyu while 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova will be up against 21st seed Anastasia Potapova.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the women's singles matches that will take place on Day 6 of the Madrid Open.

#1. Barbora Krejcikova vs Wang Xiyu

Barbora Krejcikova [File Photo]

11th seed Barbora Krejcikova will take on Wang Xiyu in the third round of the Madrid Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Krejcikova booked her place in the third round of the Madrid Open with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 win over Danka Kovinic while Wang ousted 23rd seed Bianca Andreescu 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-2.

The Czech has produced some pretty good performances so far this season, winning the Dubai Tennis Championships. Wang, on the other hand, has won only five out of 13 matches.

Krejcikova will enter the match as the favorite to win and will be expected to get the better of the Chinese and reach the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Predicted Winner: Barbora Krejcikova

#2. Veronika Kudermetova vs Anastasia Potapova

Anastasia Potapova [File Photo]

12th seed Veronika Kudermetova will square off against 21st seed Anastasia Potapova in the third round of the Madrid Open. It will be the third meeting between the two, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1.

Kudermetova reached the third round of the Madrid Open after beating Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 while Potapova beat Jaqueline Cristian 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Kudermetova's form has been far from impressive lately as she won only two out of seven matches since her run to the semifinals of the Qatar Open. Potapova, on the other hand, has produced some pretty good performances in recent weeks. She reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open and the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Potapova's recent run of form makes her the favorite to win and there is a very good chance of her coming out on top.

Predicted Winner: Anastasia Potapova.

#3. Zheng Qinwen vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Zheng Qinwen at Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five

16th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova will be up against 22nd seed Zheng Qinwen in the third round of the Madrid Open.

It will be the second meeting between the two, with the Russian winning their previous encounter, which took place at last year's Charleston Open.

Qinwen booked her place in the third round of the Madrid Open with a 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Caty McNally while Alexandrova defeated Alize Cornet 7-6(2), 6-3. The Chinese player has won 11 out of 18 matches so far this season while the Russian has triumphed in 10 out of 18.

Both players are formidable competitors when at their best and the match will be expected to be a thrilling contest.

Predicted Winner: Ekaterina Alexandrova.

#4. Daria Kasatkina vs Lesia Tsurenko

Daria Kasatkina [File Photo]

Eighth seed Daria Kasatkina will face Lesia Tsurenko in the third round of the Madrid Open. It will be the fourth meeting between the two on the WTA Tour, with the Russian leading 2-1 in the head-to-head.

Kasatkina booked her place in the third round of the Madrid Open with a 6-4, 6-3 win over compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova while Tsurenko ousted 25th seed Jil Teichmann 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Kasatkina has won only nine out of 19 matches so far this season, while Tsurenko has triumphed in nine out of 15.

While the Ukrainian is no slouch, Kasatkina does well on clay and should be able to get the win and reach the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Predicted Winner: Daria Kasatkina.

