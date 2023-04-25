Madrid Open 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Viktoriya Tomova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Viktoriya Tomova

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Date: April 26, 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,652,174

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Emma Raducanu vs Viktoriya Tomova preview

Emma Raducanu will open her 2023 Mutua Madrid Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Viktoriya Tomova on Wednesday.

The Brit, who reached the fourth round in the Spanish capital last year, comes in the tournament having suffered back-to-back first-round exits in Miami and Stuttgart.

Her 6-2, 6-1 loss to Jelena Ostapenko at the latter tournament would have been particularly hard to digest — given the complete decimation in her first claycourt match of the year.

That said, Raducanu has fond memories from her time in Madrid last year and will be hopeful of rediscovering her lost form.

Viktoriya Tomova received a lucky loser entry into the Madrid Open main draw.

As for Viktoriya Tomova, she enters the tournament fresh off a claycourt title on the ITF Circuit — on Spanish soil no less. The Bulgarian scored wins over the likes of Tereza Martincova and Ana Konjuh to lift the trophy in Zaragoza and reach a career-high ranking of No. 72.

Tomova, the top seed in the qualifying draw here at the Madrid Open, came up short against Clara Burel in the final stage. She, however, received a lucky loser entry into the main draw and will be keen to make the best of the second chance.

Emma Raducanu vs Viktoriya Tomova head-to-head

The two players have never met on the Tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0. They did, however, play at an ITF event on the British grasscourts in 2019, with Tomova taking home a three-set win.

Emma Raducanu vs Viktoriya Tomova prediction

Emma Raducanu will drop out of the top 100 with a first-round exit

A first-round exit at the Madrid Open will see Emma Raducanu drop out of the top 100 in the world rankings. The same stands testament to the run of form the 2021 US Open winner has seen in the last 12 months or so.

Raducanu has shown flashes of brilliance in matches against Serena Williams and Caroline Garcia, but has struggled to string together match wins.

The Brit's attacking game and willingness to take the ball early was key to her 2021 heroics. Clay, being less forgiving than some of the faster surfaces, has been a challenge that she is yet to master.

Facing someone like Viktoriya Tomova, who likes to play within herself and her means, Raducanu faces a tricky opponent. The Bulgarian does not give away too many free points and it will, in all likelihood, come down to the Brit having to take control and earn each point.

Tomova has taken a more proactive approach on court of late and the same has brought her success. She possesses a stunning strike off the backhand and likes to mix things up with dropshots and lobs.

The Bulgarian will go for her shots more so than ever, while also needing her bag of tricks to keep Raducanu from settling into a rhythm. Unless she can do that, the Brit may just prove too steady from the back court and eke out a win.

Prediction: Raducanu to win in three sets

