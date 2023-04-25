Madrid Open 2023: Eugenie Bouchard vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (Q) Eugenie Bouchard vs (Q) Dayana Yastremska

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Date: April 26, 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,652,174

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Eugenie Bouchard vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Eugenie Bouchard at the Guadalajara Open 2022

Eugenie Bouchard will take on Dayana Yastremska in the first round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

The 285th-ranked Bouchard has played just two main-draw matches so far this season, during the Copa Colsanitas, where she lost 6-0, 6-7(7), 6-4 to Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round.

The Canadian entered the qualifying rounds of the Madrid Open and was leading 6-1, 4-1 against Sara Sorribes Tormo when the latter was forced to retire due to injury. She then triumphed 6-3, 6-2 over Elizabeth Mandlik to book her place in the main draw of the Madrid Open.

The 149th-ranked Yastremska has won three out of ten main-draw matches so far in the 2023 season, with her longest run coming at the Indian Wells Open, Thailand Open and Dubai Tennis Championships. She reached the second round in all three tournaments.

After failing to qualify for the main draw of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, the Ukrainian entered the qualifiers for the Madrid Open. She was leading 5-1 in her opening match against Eva Lys when the German was forced to retire due to injury.

Yastremska took on Julia Grabher in her final qualifying fixture and won 6-1, 6-2 to book her place in the main draw of the WTA 1000 event.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two stands at 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Odds will be updated when available.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Yastremska is the higher-ranked player and will probably enter the match as the favorite to win. However, Bouchard should not be written off as she is capable of springing a surprise.

The Canadian won 50 out of 73 points on her first serve during the Madrid Open qualifiers while serving five aces. She will be eager to make the most out of her service games and will look to be aggressive from the start of the match.

Yastremska also deploys an attacking style of play and hits her shots with a lot of power from the back of the court. Eventually, it might come down to whoever makes fewer mistakes on Wednesday.

While Yastremska is ranked higher, Bouchard did well in her qualifiers and there is a fair chance of her getting the win and reaching the second round of the Madrid Open.

Pick: Bouchard to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes