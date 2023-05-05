Madrid Open 2023 Final: Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka.

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023.

Round: Final.

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €7,652,174.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka preview

Iga Swiatek is a win away from a maiden Madrid Open title.

Top seed Iga Swiatek will take on second seed Aryna Sabalenka in a blockbuster Madrid Open final in only the third 1-2 title match in Madrid in four decades.

In a rematch of the pair's Stuttgart title match two weeks ago, which Swiatek won in straight sets, the world's top two players meet again. This time, it is a WTA 1000 title at stake.

World No. 1 Swiatek expectedly made light work of Veronika Kudermetova, conceding only three games (6-1, 6-2). In the process, she extended her perfect record against Kudermetova to 4-0, having never dropped more than six games against her.

In a dominant one-hour 19-minute performance, the 21-year-old won the first seven points of the match before bursting to a 5-1 lead. It was more of the same in the second set. The Pole streaked ahead 4-1, saving five break points in the match to reach her seventh WTA 1000 final.

She's now 9-0 on European clay this season and 27-1 on the surface since 2022. She has also improved to an overall record of 25-4 in 2023.

Meanwhile, the second-ranked Sabalenka was equally ruthless against ninth seed Maria Sakkari, beating the Greek 6-4, 6-1 to book a final date with Swiatek. In a rather lopsided contest that lasted just short of 1.5 hours, the reigning Australian Open champion won nine of the last 11 games, including the last five.

In the process, the 2021 champion brought up a tour-leading 28th win of the season to reach her sixth WTA 1000 final.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka head-to-head

Swiatek has a commanding 5-2 head-to-head lead over Sabalenka, including a win in the Stuttgart final a fortnight ago.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka

The odds will be updated when they release.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction

Aryna Sabalenka is seeking her second Madrid Open title.

Both Swiatek and Sabalenka are quintessential baseliners and have dominant games with a strong serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, Swiatek takes the edge in terms of her superior claycourt pedigree. She has won five titles, including two at Roland Garros, on this surface in comparison to Sabalenka's one (2021 Madrid Open).

Both players have had dominant runs on their way to the title match, dropping only one game in five matches. However, it's difficult to see Swiatek losing this one, as the women's equivalent of "King of Clay" Rafael Nadal has won all three claycourt meetings with Sabalenka.

A close battle could ensue, like the one in Stuttgart a couple of weeks ago. However, Swiatek should reign supreme as she seeks to add to her wins in Stuttgart (2), Rome (1) and Roland Garros (2), and complete her set of claycourt titles.

Pick: Iga Swiatek in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes