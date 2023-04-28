Madrid Open 2023: Liudmila Samsonova vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (14) Liudmila Samsonova vs (19) Jelena Ostapenko

Date: April 29, 2023

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,652,174

Liudmila Samsonova vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Liudmila Samsonova at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships/

World No. 18 Liudmila Samsonova will square off against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the third round of the 2023 Madrid Open on Saturday.

Samsonova commenced her campaign in Madrid against Maryna Zanevska in the second round. She broke her opponent's serve twice to take a sizeable 4-1 lead in the first set. The Russian held on to the lead and claimed the opening set for herself soon after that.

The second set started with three consecutive breaks of serve, with Samsonova gaining the upper hand to lead 2-1. Zanevska managed to level the score to make it 3-3, but the Russian nabbed the next three games to win the match 6-2, 6-3.

Ostapenko was up against rising young talent Linda Fruhvirtova in the second round. The Latvian dominated the first set from start to finish, losing just six points and dishing out a bagel to clinch it.

Ostapenko secured an early break of serve to go 2-0 up in the second set. Fruhvirtova finally got on board by breaking her opponent's serve to make it 2-1. The teenager was able to keep the contest competitive for a bit after that, but the former French Open champion proved to be a tough nut to crack.

Ostapenko broke Fruhvirtova's serve yet again to go 5-3 up. Stepping up to serve for the match, she needed to save a break point, but managed to close out the proceedings to win 6-0, 6-3.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Ostapenko leads Samsonova 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Luxembourg Open in straight sets.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Liudmila Samsonova +105 -1.5 (+220) Over 21.5 (-115) Jelena Ostapenko -135 +1.5 (-350) Under 21.5 (-120)

Liudmila Samsonova vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 Miami Open.

Both scored rather comfortable victories in the previous round. Samsonova, along with Ostapenko, are two of the tour's most powerful hitters. There's not much to be offered in terms of variety or point construction in this encounter.

Both deploy a similar brand of tennis with an emphasis on overwhelming the opposition with their raw power and uber-aggressive tactics. At their best, both are capable of firing some spectacular winners, but things can take a turn for the worse once their level dips.

Samsonova has a slightly better serve compared to Ostapenko, but hasn't been able to utilize it to its fullest extent yet. The Russian has lost both of her matches against the former French Open winner in straight sets.

Samsonova's record on clay isn't something to boast about either. Ostapenko will be favored to come out on top in this contest, but it all comes down to whoever manages to play with a little more restraint.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.

